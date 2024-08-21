The thyroid may be a small, butterfly-shaped gland in our neck, but it plays an important role when it comes to our overall health. Often overlooked, the thyroid plays a vital role in regulating energy levels, metabolism, and even mood. Yet, even after its importance, many of us neglect this gland's functioning and end up with a life-long disease. The good news is that there are easy hacks that can help you tackle your thyroid-related problems with ease. Are you someone or know someone who suffers from thyroid-related health problems? Then this article is for you! Read on to know 6 expert-approved thyroid hacks that can help support this gland and even your health.





Hormone coach Poornima Peri (@poornimahormonecoach) shared a video on her Instagram handle sharing easy hacks to tackle thyroid at home.

6 Expert-Approved Tips To Manage Thyroid

1. Eat Selenium-Rich Foods

Selenium is an important nutrient that plays an important role in the body's functions – from fighting infections to reproduction. As per the expert, selenium is also essential for the conversion of thyroid hormones in your body. Incorporating selenium-rich foods like Brazil nuts and sunflower seeds into your diet can support thyroid function. In fact, these foods are not just rich in selenium but also packed with other essential nutrients important for our body.

2. Manage Stress

According to the expert, chronic stress is a significant factor that can negatively impact thyroid function. Stress impacts the release of cortisol – a hormone that can interfere with the production and conversion of thyroid hormones. So, the expert suggests that engaging in mindful practices like deep breathing for 11 minutes can show amazing results on your stress levels and thyroid health.

3. Avoid Gluten

Although there are no studies to suggest a direct correlation between gluten and thyroid gland function, the expert shares that going gluten-free helped with her thyroid levels. Coach Peri reveals that going gluten-free can significantly reduce bloating and digestion, which are some common issues among those with thyroid problems.

4. Thyroid Activation Meditation

According to the expert, doing thyroid activation meditation can also help control thyroid levels in your body. In fact, this practice helped the expert regulate and bring down her TSH, T3, and T4 levels. You can find several thyroid-related meditation exercises online that can help improve thyroid health and bring down abnormal hormone levels.

5. Add Probiotics In Diet

The gut and thyroid are closely connected, and maintaining a healthy gut is important for healthy thyroid function. Including probiotics like yoghurt and fermented foods can help promote gut health, which in turn supports thyroid function. A healthy gut environment is important for proper nutrient absorption and hormone regulation.

6. Sleep Meditative Practice

Quality sleep is important for overall health, including that of your thyroid. Doing sleep meditative practices can help you achieve consistent sleep that can help improve your sleep quality, regulate circadian rhythm and support thyroid function. Doing meditative exercises can help achieve a deep, restorative sleep that can help relax your mind and reduce cortisol levels in your body.





So, incorporate these hacks into your daily routine to improve your thyroid gland function and overall health.