SEARCH
  • Beauty
  • Include These 5 Foods In Your Daily Diet For Stronger Nails

Include These 5 Foods In Your Daily Diet For Stronger Nails

   |  Updated: June 05, 2018 19:26 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Include These 5 Foods In Your Daily Diet For Stronger Nails
Highlights
  • Nails can reflect our inner health
  • Calcium and B vitamins are essential for healthy nails
  • List of 5 foods that may help you get stronger nails
In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is imperative to load up on foods that are rich in vital nutrients. While taking care of our body, we often tend to neglect our nails. There is no denying the fact that our nails can reflect our inner health to a great extent. In order to keep them healthy and strong, it is important to look after them. If you've been suffering from the problem of unhealthy, discoloured or chipped nails, then including a few foods in your daily diet might come to great help. Calcium and B vitamins are essential for healthy nails. Here is a list of 5 foods that may help you get stronger nails.
 
what nails say about your healthNails can reflect our inner health

Fish

To attain healthy and stronger nails, it is important to load up on proteins. A diet rich in protein can prove to be beneficial for one's overall health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is an excellent source of proteins and sulphur. If you happen to have thin and brittle nails, then this one's for you. Since fish has abundant amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, it will help in moisturising the nail bed. Apart from this, it can also increase their suppleness.
 
fish
Fish is an excellent source of proteins and sulphur.Eggs

A whole, large egg can provide you with a good dose of vitamin D. Not only is it a great source of protein, but its vitamin B12, iron and biotin content are known to increase fingernail thickness. Include this healthy food in your daily diet and watch out for results.
 
eggs
Egg known to increase fingernail thickness

Green Peas

These tiny delights look small but are packed with a host of health benefiting properties. Green peas are abundantly rich in protein, beta-carotene and vitamin C. This nutrient-rich food helps in strengthening the finger nail and may increase its rate of growth as well.

Oats

For healthy fingernail maintenance, it is imperative to load up on micronutrients as well. Oats are rich in copper, zinc, manganese and B vitamins, which are known to promote healthy fingernail growth.
 
oatsOats helps to promote healthy fingernail growth.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Loaded with calcium, iron and antioxidants, green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients. Adding spinach, kale, broccoli etc. to your daily diet may help you keep brittle nails at bay.
 
green leafy vegetables


Green Leafy Vegetables help you keep brittle nails at bay.


So, if you've successfully given up on the habit of biting your nails and are now on the next step of making them strong and healthy, bring these foods to your rescue and get going!

Comments 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  NailsNails CareNails Care Tips
Amazing Ways To Use Cranberries For Your Skin And Hair
Amazing Ways To Use Cranberries For Your Skin And Hair
How You Can Use Garlic For Hair Growth: Tips And Benefits
How You Can Use Garlic For Hair Growth: Tips And Benefits

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 