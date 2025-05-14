Long, lush eyelashes are often associated with beauty and vitality. While mascaras and serums can enhance their appearance, true lash health begins from within. Just like the hair on your head, eyelashes require proper nutrition to grow strong and thick. Achieving thicker, healthier eyelashes isn't solely about external treatments; it's deeply connected to your internal health. By nourishing your body with the right nutrients, you lay the foundation for natural lash growth. Here's how your diet can play a pivotal role in achieving those enviable lashes.





Also Read: 5 Foods That Are Natural Antioxidants For Your Skin

Here Are 7 Diet Tips For Thicker Eyelashes

1. Consume Protein-Rich Foods

Eyelashes are primarily composed of keratin, a type of protein. Incorporating adequate protein into your diet provides the essential building blocks for hair growth. Foods like eggs, lean meats, legumes, and dairy products are excellent sources. Eggs, in particular, are rich in biotin, a B-vitamin known to support hair health.

2. Boost Your Biotin Intake

Biotin, or vitamin B7, plays a crucial role in hair growth. Deficiency can lead to hair thinning, including eyelashes. Incorporate biotin-rich foods such as nuts, seeds, sweet potatoes, and whole grains into your meals. These not only support lash growth but also benefit overall hair and nail health.

3. Incorporate Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3s are essential fats that nourish hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth. They also possess anti-inflammatory properties that can prevent hair loss. Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources. For vegetarians, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts are great alternatives.





Also Read: 7 Fruits To Eat For Healthy And Glowing Summer Skin

A good diet helps eyelashes grow longer

4. Have Vitamins C and E

Vitamin C is vital for collagen production, which strengthens hair strands, while vitamin E improves blood circulation to hair follicles. Citrus fruits, berries, spinach, and almonds are rich in these vitamins. Regular consumption can lead to healthier, more resilient lashes.

5. Ensure Adequate Iron Levels

Iron deficiency can impede oxygen transport to hair follicles, leading to hair loss. Incorporate iron-rich foods like red meat, lentils, spinach, and fortified cereals into your diet. Pairing these with vitamin C-rich foods can enhance iron absorption.

6. Don't Forget Zinc

Zinc plays a pivotal role in hair tissue growth and repair. It also helps maintain the oil glands around hair follicles, ensuring they function properly. Foods like oysters, beef, pumpkin seeds, and lentils are excellent sources of zinc.

7. Stay Hydrated

Hydration is essential for overall health, including hair growth. Drinking sufficient water ensures that nutrients are effectively transported to hair follicles, promoting healthy lash growth.







Remember, consistency is key. With a balanced diet and proper care, your lashes can flourish, reflecting your overall well-being.



(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)