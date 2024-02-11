If you are a health-conscious person, you will understand how important it is to have a well-balanced diet. Not many people know this, but biotin, also known as Vitamin B7 or Vitamin H, plays an important part in the day-to-day functions of the body. This water-soluble vitamin converts food to energy and is responsible for the health of your skin, hair and nails. As per the National Institutes of Health, the Daily Value (DV) of biotin is typically 30 micrograms per day. But are you aware of which foods you should consume to meet your daily nutritional requirement of biotin? If not, then fret not! We have combined a list of 5 biotin-rich foods that you should incorporate into your diet.





Eggs are a great source of biotin.

Photo Credit: iStock



5 Biotin-Rich Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

1. Eggs

A nutritional powerhouse, Eggs are packed with a variety of vitamins, minerals, and high-quality protein. When it comes to biotin-rich foods, eggs are considered one of the best sources since one large egg contains approximately 10 micrograms of biotin. Make sure to always cook your eggs fully to reduce the risk of salmonella and increase biotin absorption. Try these easy breakfast egg recipes to make the most of it.

2. Almonds

Delicious and crunchy, almonds are packed with healthy fats, fibres, proteins, vitamins and minerals. They are a great source of biotin. As per USDA, 100 grams of almonds contain 57 micrograms of biotin. What's more, consuming almonds can help you feel full and energized all day long!

3. Sweet Potatoes

Colourful and nutritious, sweet potatoes offer a variety of minerals and antioxidants that are beneficial for health. What's more? They are a great source of biotin! In fact, as per the National Institutes of Health, 125 grams of cooked sweet potatoes contain approximately 2.4 micrograms of biotin. Incorporate the goodness of this vegetable with these easy Sweet Potato recipes.

Sweet potatoes are tasty and an excellent source of biotin.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are a nutrient-dense snack that is packed with vitamins and healthy fats. 28 grams of sunflower seeds contain approximately 2.6 micrograms of biotin. Sunflower seeds can be consumed at any time of the day and are also recommended to maintain overall well-being.

5. Spinach

As per the USDA, 100 grams of leafy green spinach contains 4.25 micrograms of biotin. Spinach is packed with several nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin K, folate and especially biotin. Incorporate the goodness of this leafy green vegetable with this Palak Corn Chilla recipe.





Is there any other biotin-rich food that you should incorporate into your diet? Let us know in the comments below!