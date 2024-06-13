Whenever there's a change in our external environment or internally in the form of our diet, the effects first show on our skin. We may feel more conscious about how we look and wish to find a solution as soon as possible. A common problem faced by many is dull skin. Let's admit it, no one likes their skin to look dull and lack that radiant glow. Sometimes, even after trying several remedies, dullness persists. Are you in a similar situation? Are you looking for ways to restore your skin's glow? If so, here's a mint and lemon juice recipe that may help you achieve this goal. This juice is super easy to prepare and will nourish your skin from within, giving it the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs to recover.

Mint And Lemon Juice Benefits: How Mint And Lemon Juice Helps Boost Your Skin Health:

Sipping on juices is a great way to find relief from the scorching summer heat. They are easy to make, full of nutrients, and cool us from within instantly. This mint and lemon juice not only offers that but also nourishes our skin. Both are brimming with several health benefits and can help give you that glowing skin you've always desired. Let's find out how:

How Does Mint Aid In Achieving Healthy And Glowing Skin?

Mint, also known as pudina, is great for those who suffer from acne. What makes it so effective? Mint leaves have anti-inflammatory properties and contain salicylic acid. By incorporating mint into your diet, your skin will break out less and have a natural glow. Apart from drinking mint juice, you can also apply mint directly to your skin in the form of a mask.

How Does Lemon Aid In Achieving Healthy And Glowing Skin?

We all know that lemons are a powerhouse of vitamin C, one of the most essential vitamins for skin health. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), lemons are rich in antioxidants and contain citric acid, which can help break down dead skin cells. When your skin has fewer dead skin cells, it will naturally appear clearer. Lemon juice can help keep skin issues like blackheads and acne at bay.

Summer-Special Drink: How To Make Mint And Lemon Juice At Home:

Making mint and lemon juice at home is quite simple. The recipe for this refreshing drink was shared by nutritionist Disha Sethi on her Instagram page. To make it, all you have to do is add mint leaves, black salt, lemon juice, honey, fennel seeds, to a mixer grinder. Blitz to combine everything together. Now, add ice cubes to a glass along with cucumber slices and basil seeds. Pour the prepared mix into the glass and give it a nice stir. Add some water and garnish the glass with a lemon wedge. Your mint and lemon juice is ready!

Watch the complete recipe for mint and lemon juice below:

Incorporate this juice into your diet and see how it transforms the appearance of your skin.