In a world inundated with skincare products promising miracles in a bottle, skin expert Geetika Mittal Gupta shares her secret to radiant skin: a balanced diet. In an Instagram post, she revealed her full-day diet regime which can be an inspiration for all of us seeking naturally healthy skin. By adopting a holistic approach to skincare through mindful eating, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta exemplifies how nourishing the body from within can lead to radiant, glowing skin that emanates health and vitality. Here's a peek into her daily culinary routine, aimed at nourishing her skin from within.

Also Read: Summer Skin Care: Expert Recommends Foods That May Help Fight Acne

Skin Expert's Full-Day Diet Regime:

Morning Kickstart:

Dr Gupta's day begins with a boost of collagen, known for its skin-plumping benefits, in the form of a refreshing drink. Following this, at 9:45 AM, she indulges in a handful of dry fruits accompanied by a cup of coffee to fuel her morning activities.

Breakfast Bliss:

By 10:30 AM, it's time for a wholesome breakfast, often featuring either an avocado toast or eggs. Packed with essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and protein, these breakfast staples provide the perfect foundation for glowing skin.

Midday Nourishment:

As the clock strikes 2:30 PM, Dr. Gupta refuels with a satisfying lunch consisting of a chickpea salad paired with creamy hummus. This nutrient-rich meal not only satisfies hunger but also supports skin health with its abundance of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Afternoon Pick-Me-Up:

At 4:30 PM, a light snack is in order to stave off hunger pangs and maintain energy levels. Dr Gupta's go-to options include a slice of toast or a handful of berries sprinkled with cinnamon powder, offering a delightful blend of flavours and skin-loving nutrients.

Also Read: Skin Care: 7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods For Glowing, Healthy Skin

Coffee Break:

A cup of coffee at 5:00 PM provides a much-needed caffeine kick, keeping Dr. Gupta alert and focused as she navigates her busy schedule.

Evening Repast:

Come 7:30 PM, it's time to unwind with a nourishing dinner comprising millet roti, sabzi (vegetable dish), and dal (lentil soup). This hearty meal not only satisfies hunger but also provides a well-rounded dose of protein, fibre, and vitamins essential for healthy skin.

Sweet Indulgence:

To end the day on a sweet note, Dr. Gupta treats herself to a square of dark chocolate at 8:30 PM. Rich in antioxidants, dark chocolate offers a guilt-free indulgence that benefits both the palate and the skin.

Nighttime Ritual:

Before winding down for the night, Dr. Gupta enjoys a soothing cup of peppermint tea at 10:00 PM. Known for its calming properties, peppermint tea aids digestion and promotes relaxation, setting the stage for a restful night's sleep.

Hydration Hacks:

Throughout the day, Dr Gupta ensures she stays hydrated by sipping on coconut water post-breakfast and pre-lunch. Additionally, at 6:30 PM, she savours a comforting vegetable clear soup, hydrating her body and nourishing her skin with its wholesome ingredients.











Bonus Advice:





In addition to her daily meal plan, Dr. Gupta emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated with herbal teas or infused water. She encourages individuals to explore a variety of proteins, whole grains, legumes, and vegetables to create a diverse menu tailored to their tastes and dietary preferences.











Aare you going to tailor your diet as per the expert's diet regime?