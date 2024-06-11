Salt is a very interesting ingredient in the world of gastronomy. Just a pinch of it can mend or bend a dish completely. But, the discourse around salt has always been controversial. On one hand, it is considered one of the most essential ingredients in your spice rack, on the other salt is associated with various health problems including increased risks of hypertension, heart disease et al. This is why experts from across the globe stress controlling sugar consumption to avoid associated health risks. Adding to this, a recent study claims that excess amount of salt may affect skin health too. The findings were published in the journal JAMA Dermatology.





Side Effects Of Salt On Skin: What Is The Link Between Salt And Skin Health?

According to a study by the University of California - San Francisco, scientists recently found that sodium, which most people consume in the form of salt, is stored in the skin and may play a role in skin inflammation. The findings further state that limiting dietary sodium could be an easy way for eczema patients to manage their disease.

"Eczema flares can be difficult for patients to cope with, especially when they are unable to anticipate them and don't have recommendations on what they can do to avoid them," said Katrina Abuabara, MD, associate professor of dermatology at UCSF and corresponding author of the study.





The cross-sectional study of more than 2,15,000 people found that each additional gram of sodium excreted in urine over 24 hours was associated with 11 per cent higher odds of an eczema diagnosis. It was also found that 16 per cent of people had higher odds of having an active case, and 11 per cent had higher odds of increased severity.





"Eating just one additional gram a day of sodium, about half a teaspoon of table salt, was associated with 22 per cent higher odds that someone would have an active case of eczema," the findings added.





How To Reduce Salt Consumption In Your Daily Life?

1. Avoid Processed Food:

These food products add unhealthy levels of salt to make it taste better, which is immensely harmful to us. Therefore, avoid buying these ready-to-eat processed food meals and try munching on healthier options like fruits, nuts and seeds.

2. Don't Sprinkle Salt On Food:

Do you know the reason why it's advised to avoid adding salt after the food is cooked? It is said that once the salt is cooked its iron structure changes and becomes easier for our bodies to digest it.

3. Have Pickle, Chutney In Moderation:

Pickles make the food taste better but spicy pickles do have a lot of sodium and trans-fat too; therefore, practice moderation.

4. Use Seasonings And Herbs:

Herbs are a perfect dressing for your food. They help to prevent high blood pressure and their anti-inflammatory properties help in boosting our immunity.

5. Consume Fruits And Vegetables With Less Sodium:

Fruits like beets (red and gold), and vegetables like spinach, and carrots to name a few have high sodium content, and thus should be consumed in moderation.