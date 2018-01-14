Here's How You Can Make Homemade Chocolate Face Pack

Highlights Chocolates are one of the perfect munching options

Chocolate is extremely good for your skin

A chocolate face pack can be easily made at the comfort of your home

Chocolates are one of the perfect munching options to satisfy those sweet tooth cravings. When it comes to devouring them, they are quite irresistible. However, they can prove to quite beneficial for your skin and also have many other uses too. Can you recollect those birthday moments when a chocolate cake was smashed right on your face ? Trust us, it was a treat to your skin since it left your face supple and hydrated. Chocolate is extremely good for your skin, and in this article we've shared with you the benefits of using chocolate on your skin in the form of a chocolate face pack. A chocolate face pack can be easily made at the comfort of your home. Read on to know more

How chocolate is proven to be good for your skin?

It is high in antioxidants which helps to protect skin from radical damage.

It is said to be an excellent skin detoxifier.

It enhances your skin glow.

Cocoa helps to fight with aging.

It has the ability to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

These were some of the perks of using chocolate on your skin and who wouldn't want to try this when it gives these many benefits? You can make a chocolate face pack for your skin at home too. Here are the steps:

1. Make sure to clean your face first to remove all the dirt and dead cells by using a cleanser.

2. Take a bowl and add 1 spoon of olive oil, a drop of vanilla extract, 1 table spoon of brown sugar, and 1 table spoon of melted cocoa. Blend them all together.

3. Apply this pack on your face and scrub it to remove all dead cells. Allow it to stay for about 10-12 minutes.

Chocolate face packs are one of the most healthy yet effective way to make your skin supple and hydrated. Go and try it!