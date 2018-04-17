Here's How You Can Use Garlic For Hair Growth

Sarika Rana | Updated: April 17, 2018 18:21 IST
According to a study published in the Indian journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology, application of five percent gel to areas where hair loss had taken place led to hair regrowth in the previously bald areas of the scalp, reduction in size of bald patches, and higher hair count numbers. As per the study, the sulphur and selenium contained in garlic can help fortify the structure of the hair shaft. Basically, it doesn't only help re-grow hair, but also strengthens the existing hair.
Here are a few benefits of garlic for hair growth:
How to use garlic for hair growth?
Here are a few ways to use garlic for hair growth:
1. Garlic and honey for hair growth
Add minced garlic and honey in a bowl and mix them well. Apply this paste on your hair and scalp and leave it for about 30 minutes or more. Rinse it well with running water.
2. Garlic and coconut oil to combat hair loss
Mix the minced garlic with mildly warm coconut oil. Massage the mixture into the scalp and hair and leave it for about 30 minutes before washing it off.
Note: Using only garlic can be irritating to the skin as it packs a strong punch. Therefore, it is imperative to add something with it to reduce the chances of skin irritation. Also, do not use garlic essential oils.
Go on and make your tresses shine and healthy with the trusted age-old remedy using this humble kitchen ingredient.