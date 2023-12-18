Seeking vibrant and healthy skin? Look no further than your kitchen cabinet. Apple cider vinegar (ACV), a tangy elixir loaded with health benefits, isn't just a cooking essential; it's a powerhouse for skincare. This underrated beauty gem deserves a prime spot in your daily routine, transforming both your beauty regimen and diet. Uncover the effortless path to a radiant complexion by embracing the simplicity of apple cider vinegar.

Understanding the Magic of Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting apple juice, resulting in a potent elixir rich in acetic acid, enzymes, and other beneficial compounds. These elements contribute to its antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties, making it a versatile solution for various health and skincare concerns.

What Does Apple Cider Vinegar Do to Skin? Here Are 5 Benefits to Know:

1. Balancing pH Levels:

Our skin's natural pH balance plays a crucial role in maintaining its health. Apple cider vinegar, surprisingly acidic in its raw form, helps restore the skin's pH levels, as stated in Healthline. This balance creates an environment that discourages the growth of harmful bacteria and promotes a healthy skin barrier.

2. Clearing Acne and Blemishes:

ACV's antimicrobial properties make it effective in combating acne and blemishes, proves a PharmEasy report, medically reviewed by Dr Nikita Toshi. When applied topically, it can help reduce inflammation, unclog pores, and fight the bacteria responsible for breakouts.

3. Exfoliating and Brightening:

The natural acids in apple cider vinegar act as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. This results in a brighter complexion, diminishing the appearance of dark spots and promoting an overall even skin tone.

4. Reducing Skin Irritation:

If you suffer from skin irritation or conditions like eczema, the anti-inflammatory properties of apple cider vinegar can offer relief. A study published in the National Library Of Medicine proved that the acetic acid found in ACV has anti-inflammatory properties. A diluted solution can be used topically to soothe itching and reduce redness.

5. Hydrating and Toning:

ACV's ability to balance skin pH also contributes to maintaining proper moisture levels. Additionally, its astringent properties make it an effective natural toner, tightening the skin and minimizing the appearance of pores.

Apple cider vinegar helps attain healthy skin.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Different Ways to Consume Apple Cider Vinegar for Healthy Skin:

Internal Consumption:

1. Detoxifying Drink:

Start your day with this. Create a refreshing detox drink by mixing a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water, a squeeze of lemon, and a teaspoon of honey. This concoction not only aids digestion but also helps flush out toxins, promoting clearer and healthier skin.

2. Smoothie Booster:

Amp up your morning smoothie by adding a splash of apple cider vinegar. Blended with fruits, greens, and a dollop of yogurt, it becomes a tasty skincare treat loaded with antioxidants and skin-loving nutrients. This is one of the great ways to consume ACV.

3. Herbal Tea Infusion:

For a calming beverage that benefits your skin, infuse herbal tea with a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Choose soothing varieties like chamomile or mint to complement the tanginess while providing additional skin-soothing properties.

4. DIY Fruit Salad Dressing:

Elevate your fruit salad by preparing a light dressing with apple cider vinegar, a drizzle of honey, and a pinch of cinnamon. This sweet and tangy dressing not only enhances the flavour but also adds a skin-nourishing touch to your snack.

5. Post-Workout Hydration:

After a workout, rehydrate with a refreshing drink combining apple cider vinegar, coconut water, and a splash of aloe vera juice. This hydrating blend not only replenishes electrolytes but also contributes to a radiant complexion.





External Application:

1. Toner:

Create a DIY toner by mixing equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water. Apply this solution to your face with a cotton ball after cleansing to balance your skin's pH and tighten pores.

2. Facial Masks:

Combine apple cider vinegar with ingredients like honey, yogurt, or clay to create rejuvenating facial masks. This not only provides a spa-like experience but also imparts a radiant glow to your skin.

3. Acne Spot Treatment:

For targeted treatment of acne, dip a cotton swab in diluted apple cider vinegar and apply it directly to blemishes. The antibacterial properties can aid in reducing inflammation and promoting faster healing.





Cautionary Notes:





While apple cider vinegar offers a plethora of benefits, it's essential to exercise caution:





Dilution is Key: Always dilute apple cider vinegar before applying it to your skin, as its raw form can be too harsh.





Patch Test: Perform a patch test to ensure you don't have adverse reactions. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.





Consult a Professional: If you have existing skin conditions or concerns, consult a dermatologist before incorporating apple cider vinegar into your skincare routine.