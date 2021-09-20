We all know the struggles of dealing with acne. Whether it occurs from season change or having oily food, acne is one such problem that we all deal with. But a bigger problem than having acne is figuring out how to lessen its growth and effects on our face. While there are many treatments, serums and creams available depending on your skin type, but did you know that simple dietary changes can also help us to lessen the growth of acne? So, if you want healthy and pimple-free skin, check out these diet tips that can help you with the same.





Here Are 7 Diet Tips To Get Ride Of Acne:

1. Avoid Fried Foods

Foods like pakodas, French fries, samosas or kachoris are everyone's favourite. But these foods can raise cholesterol levels in the blood and disrupt blood circulation, aggravating acne. One can reduce their intake of fried foods to lessen the acne.

2. Reduce Milk Intake

Growth hormones are abundant in cow's milk, for example (including IGF-1 and Bovine). As a result, each time you absorb these hormones from milk, your skin health may suffer. Whey from milk products also has an androgenic effect, which can disrupt hormones and cause acne and facial hair.

3. Reduce Salt Consumption

Excessive salt consumption is already thought to be harmful to one's health and can also develop acne. This is because salt includes iodine, which is a typical cause of acne. So, its best if one can reduce the salt intake.

4. Avoid Processed Food

Saturated and trans-fat-rich foods may cause an increase in sebum production in the skin. Acne breakouts may result as a result of this. This is why meals like drinks, packaged chips and crisps, salty and fatty foods should be avoided.





5. Avoid Foods With High Glycemic Index

Certain foods like corn syrup, sugar, white flour, refined grains, sauces, ketchup, sodas, sports drinks, juices, and processed meats with hidden sugars, among other things, should be avoided. These foods are high in glycemic index and can cause acne.

6. Enrich Diet In Omega-3

Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and fish oil should all be consumed more frequently to keep your skin in good shape. These foods promote healthy skin and are also beneficial in a variety of ways for our body.

7. Eat Zinc-Rich Foods

Zinc-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, oysters, and kidney beans, may help prevent the action of acne-causing bacteria.





So, follow these simple diet tips that can help to reduce acne!