Summer Detox: How To Make Pink Salt Detox Water To Keep Yourself Hydrated In A Hot Summer Day

Pink salt is famed to be rich in sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium

Highlights Pink salt is naturally rich in iodine

It is said that pink salt is naturally rich in iodine

Pink salt has several dietary and non-dietary usages

Salt is the basic need of life. From adding taste to your food to maintaining sodium level in your body, salt is an integral part of our everyday essentials. Although salt has often been dubbed as a malefactor for our health (in forms of processed or junk food), but according to WHO, as long as your salt consumption is within limits, there is nothing to worry. But if you still want to keep a distance from table salt, there are a few alternative options like rock salt (also known as pink Himalayan salt). Pink salt is touted to have several health benefits - from regulating blood pressure to flushing out toxins.





What Is Pink Salt?

Pink salt is hand-cut slabs of a unique variety of salt, which is derived from natural deposits found in the Himalayan foothills. Unlike the table salt (which undergoes bleaching and refining), pink salt is naturally rich in iodine. They are called pink salt because of the natural pinkish tint due to the presence of iron oxide. Pink salt has several dietary and non-dietary usages. From adding to food instead of the refined white salt to using in form of bathing salt, pink salt can be used in various forms.





Health Benefits Of Pink Salt:

Other than sodium, pink salt is famed to be rich in various other minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium and more. This makes pink salt superior to regular table salt. It is said, pink salt helps to flush out toxins from the body and keep it hydrated for the whole day. If you notice, several summer drinks (like lassi, chaas, aam panna, jaljeera etc.) contain pink salt. The reason for the same is stated to keep the body hydrated and maintain the sodium level. Pink salt is also said to regulate blood sugar and hormonal balance and promote good digestion. Keeping this in mind, here we bring you a quick and easy 'summer special' detox water, which may help you to beat the heat easily.

Also Read: 6 Wonderful Benefits of Himalayan Salt: The Purest Salt on Earth





Pink salt has several dietary and non-dietary usages

Here's The Recipe For Pink Salt Detox Water:

Ingredients:

Pink salt (Himalayan salt)- 1 tsp





Lemon- 1





Honey- 1 tbsp





Hot water- 1 glass





Method:

Step 1. Soak pink salt in water overnight.





Step 2. Next morning, take a glass of lukewarm water.





Step 3. Add lemon juice and 1 tbsp honey, stir and consume.





Start your morning with pink salt detox water and keep yourself hydrated for the whole day. Happy summer!







