Natural DIY Pedicure And Manicure For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and most people out there are prepping up for the big day. In an attempt to look our best, we often end up resorting to various beauty care regimes. However, apart from just skin and hair, our feet and hands also require the much-needed attention. I think well-manicured feet and hands not only boost self-confidence, but they also have a feel good factor attached to them. If you do not have the time to go to a salon and also don't wish to spend exorbitant amount of money on pedicure and manicure treatments, then we're here to help. This Valentine's Day, try something a little more relaxing and pamper yourself with DIY pedicure and manicure. The most important part of manicure and pedicure is getting rid of dead skin, and softening and nourishing the hands and feet to make them look and feel more beautiful.







Valentine's Day Rose Hand Soak



For the most amazing DIY manicure for Valentine's Day, equip yourself with the following:







Half a cup rose petals paste

Half a cup rose petals

1 litre warm full fat cream milk

2 plastic or ceramic bowls

4 tsp sugar

2 lemon halves

2 tsp aromatic massage oil

4 tsp fresh cream

2 tsp sandalwood powder

Towels

Liquid soap

1 nail brush, 1 nail file, pumice stone, loofah



Method:







File your nails and apply a little fresh cream on them.

Then dip into a bowl of hot milk in which you have added a tsp of aromatic oil and rose petals.

Keep in warm milk for about 5 minutes and slough off the dead skin with loofah on hands and nails.

Use a nail brush and take some liquid soap and brush the nails clean.

Take more soap and use a pumice stone very gently in a rotating manner on your hands till the elbows. This will help reduce any dead skin and make it smoother.

Now take the fresh cream and massage well into the hands, you will notice that most of the cream will be absorbed into the skin.

Dip the lemon halves into the sugar and pat on the skin. Then squeeze gently and start to scrub until all the sugar granules have melted and the juice of the lemon has been absorbed into the skin.

Pat dry hands. Mix the sandalwood and rose petal paste and apply a hand mask. Let it stay for 15 minutes.

Wash off with warm water and pat dry to see the most beautiful, soft and pampered hands.





Valentine's Day Foot Bath



For the most amazing DIY pedicure for Valentine's Day, equip yourself with the following:





1 plastic tub

100 grams sea salt

Jasmine essential oil

Jasmine flowers

Jasmine massage oil

2 oranges sliced

2 tbsp oatmeal

Bath wash

Warm water

Nail file, pumice stone, nail brush, loofah

Towels





Method:



The feet can be a little stubborn when it comes to dryness and dead skin. Make a tub of warm water; add 2 tsp massage oil, bath wash, and the orange slices. Then, soak your feet showering them with jasmine flowers.

Using a nail brush, clean your nails and then using a pumice stone and loofah, rub gently on heels to soften out dead skin.

Now rub the citrus slices all over the feet letting the juice soak up into the skin. This will also help reduce the tan and nourish the skin.

Once this has been done, mix the sea salt and add 2 tsp massage oil and 3 drops essential oil of jasmine in a bowl and scrub the mixture gently all over the feet. Soak feet in clean warm water.

Now take the oatmeal and mix with a little water enough to make a thick paste and apply on feet for 5-7 minutes. Wash off and pat dry.

The oatmeal will soften and remove any remaining tan on the skin. File the nails and wipe them clean.





Both these super luxurious soaks are easy-to-do and very effective for the hands and feet. Believe me, you won't regret taking out time to pamper yourself for even one moment on Valentine's Day.





Happy Valentine's Day 2019!



Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







