Paratha, rajma chawal, chole bhature and more, Indian comfort food is a sensory celebration of warm, spicy and tangy flavours that tug at the heartstrings. But as delicious as these dishes are, they often leave behind bloating, acidity, sluggishness and gas. The issue is not the food itself, but how our gut responds to its heaviness, spice, fermentation and oil content. That does not mean you need to give up on these staples. Nutritionist Shweta Shah recently shared a set of practical remedies that help balance indulgence with digestive ease. Her advice is simple: pair your favourite dishes with ingredients that support Agni (digestive fire), soothe Pitta (heat) and calm Kapha (mucus and heaviness).





From street pav bhaji to weekend rajma chawal, heavy meals are part of daily and festive routines. That is why understanding how your digestive system reacts and using Ayurvedic principles can make every meal satisfying and comfortable.





Also Read: When's The Best Time To Eat Rice? Here's What Experts Say

Why Indian Food Can Be Hard On Digestion?

Indian meals are often rich in carbohydrates, fats, spices and fermented foods. While each element adds flavour and cultural significance, it can also strain the digestive system. Spicy and oily dishes can aggravate Pitta, cold and damp foods can increase Kapha, and large portions or fermented foods may elevate Vata, causing bloating, gas and lethargy. Understanding these effects and pairing meals with the right remedies can help maintain digestive balance and comfort.





Also Read: 5 Ways To Feel Easy After A Heavy Meal

Photo Credit: iStock

Daily Habits To Support Digestion After Heavy Meals:

Beyond pairing specific dishes with remedies, certain habits improve digestion universally. Drinking a glass of warm water before meals helps kickstart digestive enzymes. Eating slowly and chewing food thoroughly reduces the workload on the stomach. Avoiding overeating late at night prevents Kapha accumulation and sluggish digestion. Simple adjustments like these work alongside Ayurvedic remedies to make indulgence more comfortable.

1. Aloo Paratha Feels Heavy? Boost Digestion With Ginger And Black Pepper

Aloo paratha is hearty and satisfying, but its starchy base and ghee-rich layers can slow down digestion, especially in the morning. According to Ayurveda, potatoes increase Kapha and can dampen Agni, leading to bloating and lethargy.

Ayurvedic Fix: Ginger + Black Pepper Tea

Ginger is a well-known digestive stimulant that warms the gut and boosts metabolism. A study in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology highlights that ginger plays a significant role in enhancing gastric motility and reducing bloating. Black pepper enhances bioavailability and supports the breakdown of heavy foods. Together, they rekindle Agni and reduce post-meal sluggishness.





How to use: Boil 1 inch of ginger with 4 to 5 crushed peppercorns in water. Sip warm after breakfast.

2. Pav Bhaji Too Oily? Try Fennel For Better Digestion

Pav bhaji is a street food favourite, but its spice and oil content can aggravate Pitta, leading to heartburn and digestive discomfort.

Ayurvedic Fix: Chew Saunf Or Sip Fennel Tea

Fennel (saunf) is cooling and carminative. According to a study by BioMed Research International, it plays a significant role in reducing colic problems and indigestion. It also soothes the gut lining, reduces inflammation and helps regulate digestion after spicy meals.





How to use: Chew 1 tsp roasted fennel seeds post-meal or steep fennel in hot water for a calming tea.





Also Read: Why You Shouldn't Start Your Day With A Cup of Tea

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Chaat Causing Acidity? Use Cumin, Fennel And Dry Ginger

Chaats are tangy, spicy and often acidic, which can trigger Pitta imbalance. The result is acidity, burning sensation and bloating.

Ayurvedic Fix: Jeera + Saunf + Dry Ginger Mix

Jeera (cumin) stimulates digestive enzymes, saunf cools the gut and dry ginger (sonth) warms and detoxifies. This trio balances heat and supports smoother digestion.





How to use: Mix equal parts of roasted jeera, saunf and sonth. Chew half a tsp after eating chaat or sprinkle over your dish.

4. Eating Curd Rice At Night? Add A Warming Tadka

Curd rice is soothing, but when eaten at night, its cold and damp nature can increase Kapha, leading to mucus build-up and sluggish digestion. A simple tadka can balance this out.

Ayurvedic Fix: Mustard Seeds + Curry Leaves + Ginger Tadka

Ayurvedic texts like Charaka Samhita recommend warming spices to balance cold foods and prevent Kapha-related issues. Mustard seeds and curry leaves stimulate digestion, while ginger warms the gut and prevents Kapha accumulation. Adding this tadka transforms curd rice from heavy to balanced.





How to use: Heat ghee, add mustard seeds, curry leaves and grated ginger. Pour over curd rice before serving.

5. Kadhi-Chawal Causing Gas? Sip Cumin And Dry Ginger Tea

Kadhi is sour and fermented, which can lead to gas and bloating when paired with rice. The combination can slow digestion and increase Ama (toxins).





Also Read: What To Do After Eating Oily Food - 10 Ways To Recover From The Effects

Photo Credit: iStock

Ayurvedic Fix: Jeera + Sonth Tea

Jeera aids enzyme secretion, while sonth has anti-inflammatory properties that dry excess moisture and reduce fermentation. This tea helps digest sour foods and prevents heaviness.





How to use: Boil 1 tsp jeera and half tsp sonth in water. Sip warm after kadhi-chawal.

6. Dhokla Feeling Too Fermented? Try Ajwain With Rock Salt

Fermented foods like dhokla and khaman can be gassy, especially in large quantities. They may increase Vata and cause bloating. Ajwain water is one of the easiest remedies for this.

Ayurvedic Fix: Ajwain + Rock Salt Water

According to a study in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, ajwain (carom seeds) stimulates gastric juices and relieves flatulence. Rock salt, on the other hand, supports enzyme activity and is less irritating than table salt.





How to use: Mix half tsp ajwain and a pinch of rock salt in warm water. Drink post-meal.





Also Read: 11 Ingenious Ways to Avoid Bloating After Eating

Photo Credit: iStock

How Doshas Influence Digestion?

Understanding your body type, or dosha, can guide which foods may cause discomfort and which remedies will be most effective. Pitta types are prone to acidity after spicy or fried foods, Kapha types may experience sluggishness after heavy or dairy-rich meals, and Vata types often feel bloated or gassy after fermented or dry foods. Tailoring remedies to your dosha helps optimise digestion naturally and keeps meals enjoyable.

The Bottom Line: Enjoy Indian Food Without Digestive Discomfort

Indian food is rich, diverse and deeply comforting. But it also demands respect from our digestive system. These Ayurvedic remedies, daily habits and dosha-conscious pairings help you eat to your heart's content while supporting your gut health. The next time you reach for pav bhaji, aloo paratha or sev puri, remember to give your digestive system a little post-meal care. Try these remedies consistently and notice which works best for your body.