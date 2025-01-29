Struggling with dull, dry, and flaky skin? Many people experience rough skin or flaky scalp with weather changes, especially during winter. While a healthy skincare routine is essential, your diet is equally important for achieving and maintaining soft and hydrated skin. Wondering how to do that? In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist and weight loss coach Mohita Mascaren has shares simple dietary tips to nourish skin from inside. These tips can also get rid of flaky scalp, another common concern during winter.

4 Diet Tips For Dull, Dry, Itchy And Flaky Skin As Shared By The Nutritionist:

1. Drink Water And Herbal Infusions

Hydration is the foundation of healthy skin. When your body is dehydrated, your skin loses moisture, leading to dryness and flakiness. Make it a point to drink more water and eat water-rich foods. Reduce your intake of tea and coffee. You can also try herbal infusions like chamomile, tulsi, or fennel tea to increase your water intake during winter. These beverages also have skin-friendly antioxidants.

2. Foods Rich In Vitamins C, A and E

Consume foods that are a good source of vitamins C, A and E. Vitamin C boosts collagen production, keeping skin firm and youthful. Vitamin A helps to shed dead skin cells and prevent dryness while vitamin E acts as a natural moisturizer. Vitamin-rich foods include amla, guava, oranges, leafy greens, papaya, carrots, spinach, sweet potato and pumpkin.

3. Go For Healthy Fats

Healthy fats are essential for maintaining your skin's natural barrier, which prevents moisture loss. Include healthy fats like ghee, olive oil, walnuts, almonds, avocado, chia, coconut and pumpkin seeds. Start taking an omega-3 supplement if you don't eat fatty fish regularly. "It works like magic," says the nutritionist.





4. Consume High-Protein Foods

Don't compromise on your protein intake. You need at least one gram per kg of your body weight. Protein is essential to repair the skin cells which are damaged and to facilitate faster regeneration of new skin. Good sources include lentils, eggs, paneer, chicken, tofu, and nuts.

Pro Tips: Skin Care Advice To Heal Flaky Skin

Along with what to eat, the expert also shares some basic skin care tips to follow. Cleanse your skin and hair with lukewarm water instead of hot water. Hot water strips the skin of natural oils, making the skin even more dry. Lastly, protect your skin with a body oil or nourishing body butter.





Follow these diet and skin care tips for supple, smooth and hydrated skin.