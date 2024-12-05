As winter approaches, the chilly weather can leave your skin feeling dry, dull, and lacklustre. But what if you could nourish your skin from the inside out while indulging in a delicious, guilt-free treat? Enter the Persimmon - the ultimate fruit for glowing, radiant skin. Here we have a dessert made with this fruit along with yoghurt and chia seeds. The recipe was shared by nutritionist Leema Mahajan on her Instagram handle. This skin-loving combination isn't just a treat for your taste buds, but also a powerhouse of nutrients that can give your skin the nourishment it craves. Even better, it's low in calories, free of added sugars and flour, and perfect for anyone on a weight loss journey.

Here's why permission is great for winter skin care:

Persimmons are a treasure trove of skin-loving nutrients. Packed with beta-carotene, lycopene, and lutein, persimmons provide powerful antioxidants that protect your skin from oxidative stress and UV damage. During winter, when the sun's rays are less intense but still harmful, persimmons help shield your skin from environmental damage.





The high Vitamin A content in persimmons, derived from beta-carotene, plays a crucial role in skin repair. It helps fade acne scars, even out skin tone, and promote a more youthful complexion. If you suffer from skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, persimmons' anti-inflammatory properties can help calm redness and irritation.

Why Persimmon Greek Yogurt and Chia Seed Mousse is your new best friend for winter skin:

Greek Yogurt: The Glow Getter

Greek yoghurt isn't just a delicious snack - it's a skin-care powerhouse. Rich in lactic acid, it gently exfoliates the skin, helping to fade dark spots, smooth out rough patches, and promote a clear complexion. But the benefits of Greek yoghurt don't stop there. It's also packed with healthy fats that aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A, ensuring your body can fully harness the skin benefits of the other ingredients.





Additionally, Greek yoghurt supports gut health, which is foundational to glowing skin. The probiotics in Greek yoghurt help balance your gut microbiome, which in turn can reduce inflammation and improve skin conditions like acne or rosacea. When your gut is in balance, your skin is more likely to reflect that internal harmony with a radiant glow.

Chia Seeds: Nourishment from the Inside Out

Chia seeds are a tiny but mighty superfood that packs a punch for skin health. They are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and zinc - all of which are essential for healthy, glowing skin. Omega-3s help to hydrate the skin from within, keeping it supple and plump. The antioxidants in chia seeds protect the skin from free radicals and environmental stressors, which can cause premature ageing.





Zinc, a crucial mineral for skin repair, also helps with wound healing and reducing acne outbreaks by balancing oil production. Chia seeds are particularly beneficial for those with oily or acne-prone skin, as they help to regulate oil levels without drying out the skin. This combination of soothing and hydrating nutrients makes chia seeds a perfect addition to your winter skincare routine.





How to Make Your Persimmon, Greek Yogurt & Chia Seed Mousse For Natural Winter Glow:

Now that you know why this mousse is so good for your skin, let's talk about how to make it! This dessert is not only simple and quick but also a nutritious snack you can enjoy without guilt.

Blend the ripe persimmon, Greek yoghurt, and soaked chia seeds in a blender until smooth and creamy. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and chill in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to thicken slightly. Optional: Add a dash of cinnamon for extra flavour and a cosy winter feel. Serve and enjoy - you can even top it with a few extra chia seeds or a sprinkle of crushed nuts for added texture.

This mousse is a refreshing, skin-loving treat that you can indulge in without any guilt. Not only does it taste amazing, but it also helps nourish and protect your skin as you embrace the colder months.





With its combination of antioxidants, healthy fats, and skin-soothing properties, this mousse is the perfect addition to your diet this season. Make the most of persimmon season while it lasts and treat your skin to the glow it deserves!



