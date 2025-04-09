While makeup can enhance our beauty, the true glow comes from within-through a healthy diet and lifestyle. Achieving naturally glowing skin requires patience, consistency, and the right nutrition. If you want that no-makeup glow every day and wish to feel even more confident at events or wedding festivities, it's time to focus on what you eat. "No hair or skincare products will work if your body isn't meeting its nutritional requirements," explains Nutritionist Simrat Kathuria in a viral Instagram video.





So, how can you get that natural glow? Nutritionist Kathuria shares a simple yet powerful green juice recipe-perfect for summer. This juice, made with cucumber, curry leaves, mint leaves, and amla, is packed with skin-boosting nutrients. According to the expert, drinking this juice can help with weight loss, promote glowing skin, and reduce hair fall. Pair it with a healthy, balanced diet for the best results.

How This Juice Helps Your Skin Glow:

Cucumber

Health practitioner and certified macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora says, "Cucumber juice is packed with nutrients like Vitamin K, Vitamin C, magnesium, phosphorus, riboflavin, B-6, folate, pantothenic acid, iron, silica, calcium, and zinc." The high vitamin and mineral content help rejuvenate the skin, keeping it fresh and hydrated.





Curry Leaves





Rich in vitamins A and C, curry leaves have antimicrobial properties that make them excellent for skin health. Vitamin E in curry leaves help boost skin health and prevent acne, pimple, and more.





Mint Leaves

Mint leaves contain salicylic acid, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce breakouts and give the skin a natural glow.





Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla is packed with Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that fights free radicals and promotes clear, radiant skin. Consultant nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta explains, "Vitamin C is a natural antioxidant, which means it protects against the harmful effects of free radicals."





How to Make Cucumber-Curry Leaves Juice for Glowing Skin:

Ingredients:

- 1 cucumber

- 7-8 curry leaves

- 5-6 mint leaves

- 1 amla (Indian gooseberry)

- A pinch of rock salt or pink salt

- 1 glass of water

- 1/4 tsp cumin seeds





Method:

1. Blend all ingredients until smooth.

2. Strain if desired.

3. Enjoy your refreshing and detoxifying juice immediately.





Just like cucumbers, carrots also contribute to healthy skin. Check out this delicious carrot salad recipe for more skin health benefits.