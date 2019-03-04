Weight Loss: Try These 3 Healthy Yet Tasty Cucumber Recipes To Shed Kilos

If weight loss is on your mind, then you must be aware that including cucumber in your diet may help you lose weight. Cucumber, or kheera, is one versatile veggie that can be either consumed raw or in various delicacies. Be it sandwiches, salads or soups, cucumber stands out to be as one of the most hydrating veggies out there. Its high water content has the ability to cleanse the body, further helping detoxify the body. What makes this veggie a perfect bet for weight loss is its low-fat and low-calorie content. The fibres present in cucumbers can keep you satiated for long, keeping untimely hunger pangs at bay. A healthy digestive system is a key to weight loss. Consumption of cucumber can promote healthy digestion. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Cucumber contains erepsin, a digestive enzyme that helps break down protein. It also acts as an anti-parasitic and helps cleanse and tone the intestines." Other than this, this cooling veggie is also known to maintain the body's water balance.



Losing weight does not mean that you'd have to consume a diet that is completely bland and boring. You can use cucumber in interesting ways to meet your weight loss goals.







Here is a list of 3 healthy yet tasty cucumber recipes that may help in accelerating the pace of your weight loss programme:



Not all salads are boring. You just need to know the right way of preparing a salad to make your meal interesting and appetising. This cucumber salad is coupled with peanuts that add a nice crunch and grainy texture to the meal. You can add in lemon juice or Greek yogurt in the salad to up the nutritional game.



Cucumber Raita



Yogurt paired with grated cucumber is an excellent way to promote digestion. Cucumber raita is not only light on the stomach, but also helps keep the gut strong. You can add black pepper powder and jeera powder to the raita, as both these spices can help boost the body's metabolism, further aiding weight loss.









Having tomato soup is too mainstream. It's time you experiment with your palate and introduce this cucumber soup in your diet. Made with a few basic kitchen ingredients, this cucumber soup acts as a complete wholesome meal, which is perfect to give your weight loss regime a boost.



So, stock up on this cooling veggie and bring these easy cucumber recipes to your rescue.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









