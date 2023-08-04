A diabetes diet is about discipline - and this applies to beverages as well as foods. Drinks with added sugar - whether it's regular tea, coffee, sodas or energy drinks - are not a healthy way to start your day. In the case of diabetics, their effect may be worsened, as some face a surge in blood sugar levels after they wake up. Hence, even before breakfast, diabetics should consider having something that can restore some balance in the body. Simple homemade beverages are the best choice, as they can provide natural hydration and nourishment. Find below some of the drinks diabetics can have first thing in the morning:

Here Are The 5 Best Morning Drinks For Diabetics:

1. Karela Juice

Karela or bitter gourd juice is traditionally considered one of the best drinks to have on an empty stomach in the morning. Karela contains compounds that may help manage blood sugar levels naturally. This vegetable is low in fat, carbs and calories while being rich in nutrients and antioxidants. Hence, it can be a great addition to your diabetes diet.

2. Methi Water

If you want something simple and nourishing, methi water is a wonderful choice. Methi or fenugreek seeds as well as leaves are considered beneficial for diabetics. It is the seeds that are used for making this drink. You have to soak them overnight in order to take advantage of their benefits the next morning. Find out more here.

3. Cinnamon Green Tea

Green tea comes with wide-ranging health benefits, including diabetes management. It is important that diabetics don't add any sweeteners in order to make the most of these benefits. If you feel the need to add something else, opt for cinnamon. Not only does this enhance the flavour of the tea, but also its nutritional value. Studies suggest that cinnamon can help control blood sugar levels and may also decrease the risk of health complications associated with diabetes and heart disease. Click here for the recipe.

4. Barley Water

Not just spices, but whole grains are also nothing short of superfoods for diabetics. Barley is one such 'super grain' that you must consider adding to your diet. And one of the easiest ways to do so is in the form of barley water. According to Dietitian Ritu Arora, "Water infused with barley is known to regulate blood sugar levels because of its low glycaemic index properties, making it ideal for diabetics." While salt may be added to barley water, diabetics are often advised to keep sodium intake under control and should hence be mindful of salt consumption. Read the recipe and additional benefits of barley water here.

5. Lemon water

This is perhaps the most convenient option. Many experts suggest that diabetics drink water mixed with lemon juice, especially first thing in the morning. This detoxifying drink has an alkaline effect (once ingested) and also diabetic-friendly properties. It may also boost your immunity and aid with weight loss. You may add mint or ginger if you require some additional flavour. But avoid using any sweetener in your lemon water.





Make these drinks a part of your daily routine and see the difference they will bring!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.