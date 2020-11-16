Diabetes Diet: Fenugreek (Methi) Water May Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: November 16, 2020 17:15 IST
Diabetes is a condition which has become increasingly common across the globe. It stems from the situation wherein the body is not able to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Doctors and experts suggest a number of diet and lifestyle changes to tackle the disease at its very core. Apart from avoiding sugary food and drinks, there are a number of remedies that can help manage blood sugar levels. Methi water, also known as fenugreek water, is one such expert-suggested drink which can help regulate blood sugar levels and manage diabetes in the long run.
Fenugreek seeds are known to be an excellent home remedy for blood sugar regulation. Bengaluru-based weight-management expert and nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood says, "Fenugreek is excellent for regulating blood sugar levels. It may help in tackling insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive. That is why is it more commonly used by diabetics." Further, fenugreek seeds are also rich in soluble fibre which means that they slow down the absorption of sugar.
Ideally, the seeds are best consumed soaked or sprouted. Since soaked methi dana can be a bit difficult to consume by itself, it is best to make an easy Methi water with it for best results.
To make Methi water, simply soak a teaspoon of methi seeds in water overnight. Sieve the seeds out and drink the water the next morning on an empty stomach. Just like any other remedy, this too works best if consumed early in the morning without having anything else.
