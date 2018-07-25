Ayurveda For Diabetes: 4 Diabetic-Friendly Recipes To Try

Shubham Bhatnagar | Updated: July 25, 2018 18:55 IST
For diabetics, it is imperative to constantly monitor their diet and medication to keep their blood sugar levels in control. Diabetes is one of the major lifestyle diseases, which is affecting millions of people in the country today. It is a condition when the hormone called insulin, produced by the pancreas, is unable to break down glucose into energy, which results in the increase of blood sugar level in the body. However, having diabetes doesn't mean one has to give up desserts. Chef Janmejay Sachdeva has laid down a few recipes that are not just delicious but will also keep your sugar levels in control. Try these three diabetic-friendly sweet treats and one detox tadka and make your food full of flavours. And, the best part is that these recipes are supported by Ayurveda. So what are you waiting for? Just dig in!
1. Date And Pistachio Muffin
According to experts, diabetics can benefit from the high fibre content of dates. The nutrients present in dates are easily digestible. Dates consist of dietary fibre, which helps to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes. While, as per a study carried out by the Diabetes Foundation of India (DFI) and the National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, pistachios are good for diabetics as they have a low glycaemic index. They are naturally cholesterol-free, and are source of protein, fibre and antioxidants.
2. Cashew Nut Cookies
Nuts contain unsaturated fats, protein and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, one should include at least 50 grams of almonds, cashews, chestnuts, walnuts or pistachios in their diet to control blood fats (triglycerides) and sugar levels. It is suggested to have 4 to 5 cashew nuts every day. You can add them to your salad, toss them in your chicken stir-fry, or add them to your sugar-free desserts.
3. Green Lentil Dessert Fudge
Lentils are colourful legumes that are rich in both fibre and proteins. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), lentils have more than 15 grams of fibre per 100 gm serving, with nearly 18 grams of proteins.
4. Detox Spice Tadka
Taking regular medication may help you manage diabetes, but we often ignore the fact that nature offers some of the best medicines. This Ayurvedic mixture of various spices not only controls the blood sugar levels but also has many other health benefits. A natural anti-diabetic, turmeric helps with insulin resistance, allowing glucose to enter the cells effectively. Coriander seeds help in keeping a check on blood sugar. Cumin not only lowers blood glucose levels but also helps people maintain a healthy body weight, which is one of the potential causes of diabetes. Fennel seeds contain chemicals that work against diabetes.
If you are suffering from diabetes, then you must try these recipes; especially the desserts, but remember moderation is the key.
