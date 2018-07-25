SEARCH
   |  Updated: July 25, 2018 18:55 IST

Ayurveda For Diabetes: 4 Diabetic-Friendly Recipes To Try
Highlights
  • Diabetes is one of the major lifestyle diseases
  • Dates consist of dietary fibre that reduce the risk of diabetes
  • A natural anti-diabetic, turmeric helps with insulin resistance

For diabetics, it is imperative to constantly monitor their diet and medication to keep their blood sugar levels in control. Diabetes is one of the major lifestyle diseases, which is affecting millions of people in the country today. It is a condition when the hormone called insulin, produced by the pancreas, is unable to break down glucose into energy, which results in the increase of blood sugar level in the body. However, having diabetes doesn't mean one has to give up desserts. Chef Janmejay Sachdeva has laid down a few recipes that are not just delicious but will also keep your sugar levels in control. Try these three diabetic-friendly sweet treats and one detox tadka and make your food full of flavours. And, the best part is that these recipes are supported by Ayurveda. So what are you waiting for? Just dig in!

1. Date And Pistachio Muffin

According to experts, diabetics can benefit from the high fibre content of dates. The nutrients present in dates are easily digestible. Dates consist of dietary fibre, which helps to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes. While, as per a study carried out by the Diabetes Foundation of India (DFI) and the National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, pistachios are good for diabetics as they have a low glycaemic index. They are naturally cholesterol-free, and are source of protein, fibre and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup ghee or white butter
  • 1 1/4 cups khaand (Khaand is a sweetening agent and a healthier substitute of sugar. Unlike the processed and whitened granules of sugar, khaand has tiny crystals obtained from sugarcane processing.)
  • 1 1/2 cups ragi flour
  • 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
  • 2 tablespoons corn starch
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cardamom
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup chopped dates
  • 1 cup chopped pistachios

Methods:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
  2. Take your muffin tray and grease it with butter.
  3. Mix the butter and khand in a bowl, which will give a crea-like texture.
  4. Add ragi flour, whole wheat flour, corn starch, ground cardamom, baking powder and baking soda to the mixture.
  5. Now, add the buttermilk and water to the batter and mix it well until all the ingredients are blended properly.
  6. Now, add chopped dates and pistachios to the batter.
  7. Spoon them into the muffin tray and bake for 25-30 minutes.
(Also Read -7 Fantastic Dry Dates (Chhuara) Benefits: From Bone Health to Boosting Energy and More!)
The nutrients present in dates are easily digestible

2.  Cashew Nut Cookies

Nuts contain unsaturated fats, protein and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, one should include at least 50 grams of almonds, cashews, chestnuts, walnuts or pistachios in their diet to control blood fats (triglycerides) and sugar levels. It is suggested to have 4 to 5 cashew nuts every day. You can add them to your salad, toss them in your chicken stir-fry, or add them to your sugar-free desserts.

Ingredients:

  • 112 gms cashew paste
  • 3/4 cup  ghee
  • 1 1/2 cups khaand
  • 20 gms flax or chia seeds
  • 3 tbsp plain yogurt
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 3/4 cups oats
  • 2 cups organic all-purpose flour wheat flour
Method:

  1. Take a large mixing bowl; combine all ingredients, except flour.
  2. Now, add the flour slowly and mix all the ingredients well to form cookie dough.
  3. Keep the dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour to cool it.
  4. Now, preheat the oven to 160 celsus and roll the dough into 1-inch round balls.
  5. Place each dough ball on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake a batch for 10-12 minutes.
  6. Remove each batch from the oven and allow them to cool on a cookie sheet until each cookie is hardened.
(Also Read -7 Incredible Cashew Nut Benefits: From Heart Health to Gorgeous Hair)

kv5vvgb4Nuts contain unsaturated fats, protein and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol

3. Green Lentil Dessert Fudge

Lentils are colourful legumes that are rich in both fibre and proteins. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), lentils have more than 15 grams of fibre per 100 gm serving, with nearly 18 grams of proteins.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup whole moong beans (soaked overnight)
  • 4 tablespoons cow ghee
  • 1 tablespoon raisins
  • 400 ml whole milk
  • 1 cup jaggery (without masala; organic) or khaand
  • 1 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 10 almonds, halved

Method:

  1. Drain and grind soaked moong beans in a food processor until you get a smooth paste.
  2. Fry the paste in ghee until golden in colour. Add raisins, milk, sugar and cardamom.
  3. Take a pan and add milk and the paste to it. Slowly cook the mixture on low heat; stir until all the liquid is absorbed.
  4. Transfer the prepared fudge onto a greased dish and garnish it with crushed nuts. Serve hot.
(Also Read - Moong Dal For Weight Loss: Here's How India's Favourite Dal Can Help You Burn Fat)
 
ho78jttoLentils are colourful legumes that are rich in both fibre and proteins

4.  Detox Spice Tadka

Taking regular medication may help you manage diabetes, but we often ignore the fact that nature offers some of the best medicines. This Ayurvedic mixture of various spices not only controls the blood sugar levels but also has many other health benefits. A natural anti-diabetic, turmeric helps with insulin resistance, allowing glucose to enter the cells effectively. Coriander seeds help in keeping a check on blood sugar. Cumin not only lowers blood glucose levels but also helps people maintain a healthy body weight, which is one of the potential causes of diabetes. Fennel seeds contain chemicals that work against diabetes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 spoon turmeric
  • 2 spoons ground cumin
  • 3 spoons ground coriander
  • 4 spoons ground fennel

Method:

  1. Mix all the spices together and store them in a jar.
  2. When you are cooking a meal, place a small amount of ghee in a frying pan and heat on medium flame.
  3. Saute the spices until the aroma is released, but be careful not to burn them.
  4. Add salt and black pepper to taste.
  5. Now, add the tadka on top of the veggies and saute them together for one minute.
(Also Read -8 Unexpected Ways to Use Turmeric)

Ayurvedic mixture of various spices not only controls the blood sugar levels but also has many other health benefits.

If you are suffering from diabetes, then you must try these recipes; especially the desserts, but remember moderation is the key.

