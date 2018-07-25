Ayurveda For Diabetes: 4 Diabetic-Friendly Recipes To Try

Highlights Diabetes is one of the major lifestyle diseases

For diabetics, it is imperative to constantly monitor their diet and medication to keep their blood sugar levels in control. Diabetes is one of the major lifestyle diseases, which is affecting millions of people in the country today. It is a condition when the hormone called insulin, produced by the pancreas, is unable to break down glucose into energy, which results in the increase of blood sugar level in the body. However, having diabetes doesn't mean one has to give up desserts. Chef Janmejay Sachdeva has laid down a few recipes that are not just delicious but will also keep your sugar levels in control. Try these three diabetic-friendly sweet treats and one detox tadka and make your food full of flavours. And, the best part is that these recipes are supported by Ayurveda. So what are you waiting for? Just dig in!





1. Date And Pistachio Muffin





According to experts, diabetics can benefit from the high fibre content of dates. The nutrients present in dates are easily digestible. Dates consist of dietary fibre, which helps to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes. While, as per a study carried out by the Diabetes Foundation of India (DFI) and the National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, pistachios are good for diabetics as they have a low glycaemic index. They are naturally cholesterol-free, and are source of protein, fibre and antioxidants.

Ingredients:





1/4 cup ghee or white butter

1 1/4 cups khaand (Khaand is a sweetening agent and a healthier substitute of sugar. Unlike the processed and whitened granules of sugar, khaand has tiny crystals obtained from sugarcane processing.)

1 1/2 cups ragi flour

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons corn starch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cardamom

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup water

1 cup chopped dates

1 cup chopped pistachios

Methods:



