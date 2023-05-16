As the innumerable benefits of green tea came to light, it gained much popularity in the world of health and wellness. This ancient beverage, deeply rooted in Asian culture, is prized as the healthier substitute for commercial teas. It brings us vitality along with tranquility. With its subtle yet distinctive flavour, green tea provides a refreshing experience to the palate. Its popularity also lies in its versatility. It can be prepared in many ways, including traditional loose-leaf brewing, tea bags, matcha powder and flavoured and ready-to-drink options. And all of these have made green tea a part of our daily routine. But you should know that you can reap the best benefits of green tea only if you have it the right way.

Before discussing this, let's see why you should be drinking green tea in the first place.





Also Read: How to Make a Perfect and Flavourful Cup of Green Tea

What Are The Main Benefits Of Green Tea?

Green tea is renowned for its potent -

antimicrobial,

antidiabetic,

anti-inflammatory,

and antioxidant properties.

All these characteristics make it a good beverage for our health. It offers benefits like:

Helps in weight loss

Improves digestion

Boosts immune system

Improves heart health

Helps manage diabetes

Green tea has also been known to bolster radiant skin with the help of polyphenols present in them.





Also Read: Are You Drinking Green Tea At The Wrong Time - Find Out Here





The allure of green tea makes a large section of people drink it almost every day. However, many of them make some mistakes that don't let them get the best out of the drink. Dietitian Shikha Kumari points out some of these common mistakes on her Instagram page 'dietitian_shikha_kumari'.

Here Are 7 Mistakes To Avoid While Drinking Green Tea:

1. Drinking on an empty stomach:

We often start our mornings with green tea in place of regular tea, thinking it is healthier for us. It may not be! Green tea contains tannins that can increase stomach acidity, leading to stomach discomfort or nausea, if had on an empty stomach. So it is better to eat something before drinking green tea to prevent any digestive issues.

2. Drinking in excessive amounts:

It's true that green tea offers a myriad of health benefits but too much of anything is not good for us. Drinking too much green tea can lead to insomnia, anxiety, and digestive problems. Dietitian Shikha Kumari advises limiting the daily consumption to 2-3 cups.





Also Read: 5 Green Tea Options To Add To Your Healthy Diet

3. Drinking it at night:

Let's not forget that green tea may be healthier but it still contains caffeine. And this can interfere with your sleep cycle if consumed too close to bedtime. So, avoid drinking green tea at least 2-3 hours before you plan to sleep.

4. Drinking immediately after meals:

Drinking green tea right after a meal can interfere with iron absorption from food, which can lead to anaemia over time. Shikha Kumari suggests waiting for at least one hour after a meal before drinking green tea.

5. Brewing with boiling water:

This may come as a surprise to you. We all tend to throw in green tea to boiling water or just boiled water. Using boiling water can destroy the beneficial compounds in green tea, resulting in a bitter taste. Ideally, you should let the water boil first and let its temperature come down to 80-85 degree C before brewing green tea in it.

6. Consuming with medication:

Green tea can interact with certain medications, including blood thinners, antidepressants and blood pressure medications. Shikha Kumari advises you to consult with your doctor before consuming green tea if you are on any such medication.

7. Reusing tea bags:

You all would have noticed that when you reuse green tea bags, your tea doesn't taste as fresh and flavourful. This means that you won't get full nutrition out of it either. You should always use fresh tea leaves or a new tea bag each time you brew green tea.





Green tea has the power to bring us wellness naturally, only if had the right way.