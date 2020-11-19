Diabetes Management: Kalonji Tea May Help Regulate Blood Sugar Level; How To Make It

Kalonji is a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre and more

It is also called nigella seeds or onion seeds or black seeds

We bring you 3 ways to make kalonji tea for diabetes

Medicinal use of kitchen herbs and spices is not unknown to the world. Fenugreek, cumin, cinnamon, bay leaves etc have been a part of traditional treatment since centuries. They are a treasure-trove of nutrients and do wonders for overall nourishment. One such healthy spice is kalonji (or nigella seeds). Also called black seeds or onion seeds, this tear drop-sized spice is commonly used to top naans and parathas; you may also use it to add tadka to your dal. It has a rich aroma that helps you include some distinct flavour to the dish. Besides the culinary usage, what add on to its fame are the associated health benefits.





Kalonji For Diabetes Management | Health Benefits Of Nigella Seeds:

Kalonjiis a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre and more. From managing blood pressure to aiding weight loss and promoting skin health - miniscule seed has a positive impact on health. As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Nigella seeds are loaded with antioxidants and can be good for the diabetics. Add just half teaspoon of nigella seeds oil in a cup of black tea and consume; this can be effective in managing fasting blood sugar. But remember not to pair this tea with any cookies or maida-based food items."

Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta further explained, "Kalonjiseeds have a positive effect on body's Glycemic control, further managing blood sugar levels. Several studies have also found that 2 grams of nigella seeds per day help reduce blood glucose level in body. You may also have the seeds as is in form of kalonji water/tea every morning."





How To Make Kalonji Tea For Diabetes | 3 Ways To Make Kalonji Tea:

Method 1. Powder the seeds and add it to hot water and sip.





Method 2. Boil the nigella seeds in water and drink. Have the soaked seeds as well to enjoy the benefits.





Method 3. Prepare black tea and add half teaspoon of kalonji oil in it and relish. You may easily get kalonji oil in the market.





Drink this tea every morning and enjoy a healthy and fit mind and body.





But always remember, there are no quick fixes! A balanced diet, with reduced processed food, is equally important for an overall good health and longevity.





