Nuts For Diabetes: 5 Ways To Sneak In Almonds, Walnuts And More In A Diabetes Diet

A handful of nuts may do wonders for your health.

Highlights Nearly 422 million people across the world are affected by diabetes.

Diabetes is one such disease that has no cure.

Healthy diet and lifestyle is of utmost importance to control blood sugar

Diabetes is a major concern that is gradually gripping the whole world. It is one lifestyle disease that leads to several other health issues, including heart diseases, kidney problems, blindness and more. As per the United Nations, the global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled since the past decade. World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that nearly 422 million people across the world are affected by this chronic disease and the number is steadily increasing. However, WHO further states, "There is a globally agreed target to halt the rise in diabetes and obesity by 2025". Diabetes is one such disease that has no cure. According to health and wellness coach Preeti Rao, "Medications and precautionary measures are taken to keep the blood sugar levels close to normal." Hence, keeping up an overall healthy lifestyle is of utmost importance to manage diabetes.





Food plays an indispensable role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A well-balanced diet, with every essential nutrient, may help nourish you from within and control blood sugar levels. Nutritionists and health experts around suggest that one must include a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, good sources of fats, dietary fibre and lean protein to the diet to keep a check on their blood sugar.





Also Read: Eat Walnut To Prevent Inflammation: 5 Delicious Recipes To Add More Walnuts To Your Diet

Nuts are low in glycaemic levels





Nuts For Diabetes: Health Benefits Of Nuts For Diabetics:

The benefits of nuts are no secret to the world. Deemed to be a superfood, nuts include every essential nutrient to promote a fit mind and body. A handful of nuts can go also go a long way in maintaining blood sugar levels. According to a study, published in the journal Circulation Research, eating almonds and walnuts may help people with diabetes keep up a healthy heart. It was inferred that people (with type 2 diabetes), who ate 5 or more servings of nuts weekly, had 20 percent lower risk of heart disease, compared to the ones who ate less than a serving a month. Moreover, nuts are known to have low glycaemic levels, which make them ideal to include in a diabetes diet.





Also Read: 5 Healthy Almond Recipes You Can Try At Home For A Nutritious Meal





How To Include Nuts In A Diabetes Diet:

If you are wondering how to add nuts to your diet without making it boring, we have a surprise for you. We bring 5 interesting ideas to sneak in your favourite nuts to your everyday meal in the most delicious way. Let's take a look!





Here're 5 Interesting Ways To Add More Nuts To Your Diet:

1. Make chutneys:





You may prepare chutneys with almonds and walnuts to pair with your everyday meal.





2. Add to chai:





You may add nuts in their powdered form to your daily cup of tea.





3. Make smoothies:





The best way to enjoy nuts is to make a smoothie out of it. Add nuts and other diabetes-friendly ingredients to a juicer and blend. And a glass of healthy smoothie is ready to be relished.





4. Add to your paratha:





Love paratha? Make them healthier by stuffing almonds, pistachio or walnuts in the parathas.





5. Make nut-based unsweetened desserts:





Gone are those days when desserts were not diabetes-friendly. Today, you get a gamut of dessert recipes that can be eaten without worrying about your blood sugar levels. Make sure you add a good number of nuts in those recipes to make them yet healthier.





Promoted

If you have any unique idea to add nuts in your diet, do let us know in the comments section below.













