Weight Loss: 7 Reasons Why Walnuts Must Be Included In Diet To Lose Extra Kilos

Nuts are highly nutritious and are replete with countless health-benefiting properties. They are rich in healthy fats and fibre and are a powerhouse of energy. Having a handful of nuts everyday can boost bodily health in a number of ways. Walnuts, for their nutrient-rich profile, could be beneficial for you, especially if you are looking to lose some weight. But how can walnuts, which contain fats in large quantities, be helpful in shedding fat? You may ask. The fats present in walnuts are good fats that aid in weight loss rather than wrecking it.







Apart from various other benefits, walnuts are advised to be eaten if you are watching your waistline. Let's see how walnuts can help in shedding off excessive kilos.





Why Walnuts Are Good For Weight Loss?



1. Unlike other nuts with monounsaturated fats, walnuts contain high levels of polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), which are healthy fats that keep cholesterol in check and promote overall wellness of the body.





2. Alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA (a form of omega-3 fatty acids) present in walnuts are known to promote heart health and prompts the body to burn fat quickly.

3. It is believed that walnuts stimulate the right insula - a region in the brain - that regulates appetite and controls food cravings.





4. A study published in the journal Nutrients claims that people can manage their weight in a better way if they eat around 300 calories of walnuts regularly.





5. The same study suggests that a diet rich in polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) lowers down the level of a hormone called ghrelin, which signals the body to feel hungry.





6. Eating walnuts gives rise to the quantity of peptide YY (PYY), a hormone that increases satiety and makes the stomach feel full for a longer time.





7. An antioxidant compound called ellagic acid reduces inflammation and keeps the gut healthy and running smoothly. This leads to improved metabolism rate, which in turn, eliminates extra calories and fat faster.





The combination of powerful nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, omega-3 fats, proteins, antioxidants, plant sterols, manganese and copper, found in walnuts, fuels the body with sufficient nourishment and keeps hunger pangs away. All in all, walnut is an all-encompassing food and consuming a bunch of walnuts every day may help you meet your weight loss goals.











