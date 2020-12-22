Almond Health Benefits: Pair Your Parathas With Almond Chutney For A Wholesome Winter Meal

This almond chutney is rich in fibre, antioxidants and other important nutrients

Highlights Almond is loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

The high protein and fibre-content of almonds help boost digestion

One great food for skin is almond

Nuts are deemed superfood for being treasure trove of nutrients. They are sweet, crunchy and an absolute delight to chomp on. Moreover, health experts around the globe vouch for this bite-sized goodness for overall fit mind and body. One such super nutritious nut is almond (or 'badam' in Hindi). An indispensable part of Indian diet for centuries, almond consists of a pungent outer-shell and a teardrop-shaped sweet seed inside. According to nutritionist Ritesh Bawri, "Almonds is storehouse of nutrients for human health. They are enriched with potassium, magnesium, iron, calcium and several other essential nutrients that boost immunity, fill you with energy and more." Alongside, it is also believed to create heat in the body that helps you keep warm during the winters.





Almonds For Winter: Health Benefits Of Almonds:

Boost immunity

Almond is loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent free radical damages in body. These factors further strengthen immunity and prevent seasonal cold and flu.





Speed up digestion

The high protein and fibre-content of almonds help boost digestion, metabolism and overall gut-health. A healthy gut also leads to strong immunity.

Moisturise skin

Winter casts a dry spell on our skin, leaving them dull and pale. Hence, it is always advised to hydrate yourself and add skin-healthy nutrients to the diet to retain the moisture of the skin. One great food for skin is almond. It is loaded with vitamin E that helps fight acne, wrinkles and more.





Support respiratory system

Almonds are a storehouse of mineral, zinc, magnesium and potassium. These nutrients, as per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, promote lung-health and support respiratory system.





Also Read: Almonds For Skin: Three DIY Almond Face Masks For Winter Skin Care





Almonds are storehouse of protein and fibre that promote weight loss





Alongside the health benefits, almond is also credited for its culinary versatility. From soup to smoothie to dips- almonds can be used to prepare various palatable dishes.





Here's an almond chutney recipe that can be a healthy and yummy addition to your winter diet. This recipe also includes vitamin C-rich mint and coriander, which help boost immunity and ward off seasonal flu. Also Read: How Much Vitamin C Is Too Much Vitamin C? Expert Reveals





Here's The Winter-Special Almond Chutney Recipe For You:

Ingredients:

Half cup almond





Half cup coriander





Half cup mint





2-3 green chillies, as per taste





2-3 garlic cloves





Half-inch ginger





2 teaspoon tamarind pulp





Black salt and sugar, as per taste





Chaat masala (optional)





Method:

Step 1. Dry grind the almonds in a chutney blender.





Step 2. Now, add mint, coriander, ginger, garlic and green chillies to it and blend into a smooth paste. Add some water or dahi if needed.





Step 3. Add tamarind pulp (or lemon juice), black salt, sugar and chaat masala and mix.





Promoted

Spicy almond chutney is ready to be paired with your winter-special parathas and makkhan. Click here to know more about the winter-special parathas and their recipes.





Happy Winters!







