5 Easy And Yummy Ways To Include Walnuts In Your Daily Diet

Walnut has long been proven to be a superfood due to its high nutritional value. This brown, crunchy nut that comes in hard shell, resembling human brain, is rich in antioxidant, vitamins, minerals and several other nutrients. According to the USDA nutrition data, a cup of walnut contains 200 calories of energy, 3.89 grams of carbohydrate, 2 grams of fibre 5 grams of protein and more. It is also rich in omega 3 fatty acid. As a result walnut has several health benefits, including weight management. Eating walnuts makes you feel full for a longer time, which helps in reducing untimely hunger pangs that further may lead to shedding those extra kilos.





Walnut is rich in antioxidant, which can help in preventing from ageing. A study by Walnuts and Healthy Aging (WAHA) stated that daily consumption of walnuts help in healthy ageing and improves the blood cholesterol levels. Another study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that daily consumption of walnut helps a person to have sharper mind in old age.





Other than these, walnut consumption is also touted to be helpful in promoting healthy heart, controlling blood sugar, manage diabetes and more. Hence, you can consider walnut to be a part of your daily diet.

Here Are Five Interesting Ways You Can Add Walnut In Your Daily Diet:

1. You can make chutney or spread or dip with walnut and enjoy as accompaniment with several dishes. You can easily make a walnut chutney at home with roasted walnuts, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, oil and salt and pepper. You can also add some walnuts while making your hummus.





2. You can toast walnuts and add as stuffing in your parathas and sandwiches.





3. Walnut can be used to garnish you favourite salads and desserts. Crush them and sprinkle!





4. Grind the walnut and make smoothie with it. All you need are milk or yogurt, walnuts, honey and any fruit or flavour of your choice.





5. Make walnut toffees at home to much during those untimely hunger pangs. Take some walnuts, cocoa powder and honey. Make a sticky paste with cocoa powder and honey and mix well with walnuts and store in an air tight jar.





Consider including walnut in your daily diet and have a healthy life!







