During daily rush hours, the only saviour in your kitchen is often a pressure cooker. Agree? This sealed pot cooks food up to 70% faster by trapping steam, increasing internal pressure, and raising the boiling point. This creates higher temperatures, allowing food to cook rapidly while preserving nutrients and tenderising tough ingredients. While the utensil significantly saves energy, retains nutrients, and intensifies flavours, it can pose safety risks if used improperly.





Time and again, we have come across incidents of pressure cookers exploding in kitchens, leading to serious injuries. Although the utensil may look clean from the outside, it also needs deep cleaning at regular intervals to prevent clogging of safety valves and ensure proper sealing.

Viral Video Shows How To Deep Clean Pressure Cookers

Dr Simrat Kathuria, a celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant with over 16 years of experience, recently spoke about an accident that highlighted the importance of cleaning pressure cookers. In an Instagram video, she said, “Yesterday at my mom's friend's house, the pressure cooker exploded, and her maid got injured.”

She continued, 'I asked Mom, "Do cookers still explode today?"' She said, ‘If you don't clean them properly, they might.' Most people clean cookers from the outside but never clean the three parts inside.”





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The nutritionist then demonstrated how to clean the cooker in three easy steps. She recommends:

First is the whistle. Clean its hole with a pin every 4–5 days. If it's blocked, pressure won't be released.

Second is the rubber gasket. Take it out and wash it with soapy water. If it has become loose, put it in ice water; if it's cracked, replace it immediately.

Last is the safety valve area. Rice and lentil particles often get stuck here, so clean it with a brush.

She captioned the video, noting that most people only clean the outside, while the real risk lies inside. She added, “Just five minutes of cleaning can prevent serious kitchen accidents.”





Watch the video here:

The Internet Is Amazing By This Advice

The pressure cooker cleaning hack video went viral on social media, with users sharing their own experiences. One user said, “When I remove all parts of the cooker to wash, everyone around me asks if I have OCD.” Another shared, “Recently, I also experienced a blast in my kitchen… thankfully no one got harmed. The reason was the same… maids don't deep clean it properly. It's very important, and I learned my lesson.”





“I wish I knew this earlier,” another commented. A social media user, however, added, “The older design of cookers is much safer (the lid that fits into the inner rim).” Many others said the cleaning hack “was helpful". One person even suggested, “This type of whistle can be opened fully, soaked in hot water with baking soda for 10 to 15 minutes, and cleaned with a brush.”





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Cleaning not only pressure cookers but also every other kitchen essential is essential for both safety and hygiene.