As the nation grapples with the second wave of the covid 19 pandemic, many states are enforcing lockdowns or curfews to break the chain of infection, as a result of which, many birthday and anniversary celebrations have taken a backseat. Birthdays seem to be incomplete without cutting a cake. Baking a fresh cake at home is one creative way to beat the blues. We can understand it is a lockdown and many of the ingredients are hardly available in the pantry. While we can connect with our friends virtually, but a virtual cake won't do any justice. To make it easier for you, we have compiled a list of five easily accessible and lockdown friendly cake recipes. These are easy cake recipes that can be made within a short span of time with basic ingredients available at home.





Here's a list of 5 easiest recipes to bake cake at home amid lockdowns.

1. Chocolate Mug Cake : This rich little cup of heaven can be easily made at home. In under a few minutes, you can have the best ever chocolate mug cake recipe by using only a very small amount of ingredients you are likely to have in your kitchen. Just mix it all in a big mug and bake in the microwave. Click here for a detailed recipe.

2. Eggless Banana Cake : Banana cake is the simplest to make and tastes delicious with a creamy flavour of banana, aroma of cinnamon and richness of walnuts. It is one of the easiest cakes to make. You can jazz it up, by adding your favourite fillings. Here's the full recipe.





3. Eggless Vanilla Cake In a Pressure Cooker : This Vanilla cake is super easy and can be made by using just a few ingredients and a pressure cooker. It has sweet buttery flavour and light moist texture which makes it impeccable to celebrate any occasion. Top it up with buttercream and your favourite nuts. Click here for the recipe!





4. Eggless Atta Cake : This cake needs the most basic set of ingredients such as whole wheat flour and curd along with some nuts and raisins. It is a light, fluffy and a delicious soft cake that can also be used as an evening teatime snack. Here's the detailed recipe.





5. Eggless Marble Cake : This cake has a very fluffy and moist texture with a blend of chocolate and vanilla flavours. You can add both milk and dark chocolate according to your preference. Add some nuts or crushed chocolate biscuits and it's done! Click here for the full recipe.





Now you can bake wonders at home! All these recipes can be easily made with all the ingredients available at your kitchen. Let us know your favourite one in the comment section below.