For many of us, gobhi paratha is the ultimate breakfast go-to! Who can resist its rich, indulgent goodness? It's hard to stop at just one bite, right? However, the downside is that gobhi paratha can be high in calories, making it a less-than-ideal choice for those watching their weight. But the good news is that you can enjoy the same flavours of gobhi paratha with a healthy spin. Say hello to Gobhi Paneer Cheela - this unique cheela is not only healthy but also packs a protein punch. We got the recipe for this high-protein cheela from the Instagram page @thespicystory. Check out the full recipe below!

What Makes Gobhi Paneer Cheela A Must-Try?

Gobhi paneer cheela is a must-try for its perfect blend of nutrition and flavour. The combination of protein-rich paneer and fibre-packed gobhi in the cheela makes for a satisfying and healthy meal. With its unique taste and numerous health benefits, gobhi paneer cheela is a recipe worth trying! Both kids and adults will enjoy it.

What To Serve With Gobhi Paneer Cheela?

Gobhi paneer cheela tastes best when paired with spicy pudina chutney. You can also savour it with fresh yoghurt or any achaar of your choice. If you're okay with a few extra calories, top it with a dollop of butter for extra flavour.

How To Make High-Protein Gobhi Paneer Cheela | Cheela Recipes

Making gobhi paneer cheela at home is pretty simple. Follow these steps:

Start by adding cauliflower, coriander, green chillies, ginger, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and peppercorns to a chopper. Grind them coarsely.

Once done, transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add grated paneer.

Next, add red chilli powder, turmeric, dry mint, gram flour, salt and water. Mix well.

Combine everything to form a smooth batter. Take a small portion and flatten it out using your hands.

Heat a tawa over a low-medium flame and place the cheela on it.

Drizzle some oil over it and let it cook for a few minutes. Then, flip and cook on the other side.

That's it - your gobhi paneer cheela is now ready to be savoured! Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this high-protein cheela at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.