Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals for married women. On this day, women observe a nirjala vrat (fast without water) from sunrise until moonrise and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 29. The festival is marked by several rituals and food traditions that have been passed down through generations. It begins with Sargi, although customs may vary across regions. Here are five traditional practices and foods associated with Karwa Chauth.

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5 Traditional Practices And Foods Associated With Karwa Chauth

1. Sargi (Before Sunrise)

The Karwa Chauth fast begins with Sargi, a special gift traditionally given by a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law. A typical Sargi platter includes fruits, dry fruits, plain and sweet mathris, sweets, and shringar items. Women consume these foods before sunrise to prepare for the day-long fast.

2. The Tradition Of Eating Pheni

In regions such as Punjab and Haryana, Pheni is often included in the Sargi meal. This vermicelli-like sweet dish is prepared with milk and dry fruits and is considered both nourishing and energising before the fast begins.

3. Chana Dal Khichdi

In many Punjabi households, chana dal khichdi is prepared on Karwa Chauth. Made with rice and chana dal, it is often eaten after the fast is broken. Following the moon worship rituals and the offering of arghya, many families first enjoy kheer or sweets before having khichdi as part of the meal.

4. Whole Grains

Whole grains such as wheat, rice and barley are considered auspicious during Karwa Chauth. They are often placed on the puja thali and inside the karva used during the ritual. In many households, the post-fast meal consists of sattvic food, including dishes made with whole grains and whole urad dal. These foods provide sustained energy and are easy to include in a wholesome festive meal.

5. Kadhi-Chawal

In several parts of North India, particularly Uttar Pradesh, kadhi-chawal is a popular dish prepared after the fast is broken. The comforting combination of yoghurt-based curry and rice is often enjoyed as part of the celebratory meal.

Popular Dishes Served After Breaking The Fast

Karwa Chauth meals often extend beyond traditional ritual foods. Many families celebrate the occasion with a festive spread featuring a variety of savoury dishes and desserts.

Kachori And Aloo Ki Sabzi

This classic combination includes crispy kachoris or puris served with a flavourful potato and tomato curry. It remains a favourite festive meal in many North Indian households.

Paneer Dishes

Those who prefer a sattvic meal may opt for dishes such as Shahi Paneer or Matar Paneer prepared without onion or garlic. These are commonly served with roti or naan.

Kheer

No festive meal feels complete without a bowl of kheer. It is prepared by slow-cooking rice in milk with dry fruits and makhana until rich and creamy.





Dahi Vada Or Boondi Raita





Cooling dishes such as dahi vada and boondi raita are often served after the fast. They add freshness to the meal and pair well with festive spreads.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2026!