India is a land of festivals and there's no denying it. Each season brings along a range of festivals that are vibrant and colourful, adding to the vibe of the season. Keeping up with the tradition, the spring season brings along festivals like Holi, Bihu, Rath Yatra and more. Another popular festival is Akshaya Tritiya. Also referred to as Akti or Akha Teej, it is an annual spring festival celebrated by Hindus and Jains across India (and abroad). The Sanskrit term Akshaya Tritiya literally translates to 'never decreasing (Akshaya)' and 'third phase of the moon (Tritiya)' - signifying the "third day of unending prosperity". Every year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha of Vaisakha, as per the Hindu calendar. And if you follow the Gregorian calendar, it falls around April or May.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Time And Puja Tithi:

This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls today (on 22nd April 2023) and coincides with the festival of Eid Al-Fitr.

Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat - 05:10 am to 07:47 am

Duration - 02 hours 37 minutes

Tritiya tithi begins - 07:49 am on April 22, 2023

Tritiya tithi ends - 07:47 am on April 23, 2023

(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Akha Teej 2023: How Is Akshay Tritiya Celebrated In India:

As mentioned earlier, AkshayaTritiya signifies never-ending prosperity. On this day, people perform puja, observe fast and prepare 'Akshate' to offer to Lord Vishnu for good fortune. For the unversed, 'Akshate' is grains of unbroken rice smeared with haldi and kumkum. Besides, people also buy gold, silver, electronics, cars etc on this day as a symbol of happiness and prosperity in their lives.

Besides, devotees also prepare naivedyam (bhog) and offer to Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha and the household deities. While the naivedyam thali differs from place to place, what remains constant are milk or milk products. Considering this, we bring you some classic desi sweets recipes that you can prepare and offer as bhog during Akshaya Tritiya.

Milk-based desserts are consumed during Akshaya Tritiya festival.

Here're 5 Milk-Based Sweets (Mithai) For Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Celebration:

1.Mango Kheer:

Kheer is possibly one of the most common desserts prepared during any festival in India. Hence, we thought of sharing this popular recipe, with a summer-y twist to it. Here's a mango kheer recipe that includes freshly chopped mangoes on it. Click here for the mango kheer recipe.

2. Paal Payasam:

A South Indian style kheer, payasam is a rich and creamy delicacy that includes the goodness of rice, milk, dry fruits and ghee in it. It is often offered as 'prasadam' in various South Indian temples. You will also find different variations of the payasam recipe - including moong dal payasam, pineapple payasam, coconut payasam and more. here we bring you the classic paal payasam recipe. Click here for the recipe.

3. Rabdi:

Another popular dish prepared during Akshay Tritiya is rabdi. It is fuss-free, easy to make and adds a rich note to your meal. All you need to make rabdi are milk, sugar, dry fruits and cardamom - that's it. Click here for rabdi recipe.

4. Rasmalai:

Rasmalai needs no introduction; right? It is rich, delicious and elevates the meal experience in just no time. All you need to do is make small rasgullas and dunk them in thick milk, boiled with saffron, sugar and some basic flavours of your choice. Click here for the recipe.

5. Aamras:

Akshay Tritiya celebration in Gujarat and Maharashtra is just not complete without a bowl of Aamras. In fact, it holds a constant position in a traditional Maharashtrian Naivedyam thali. Considering the popularity, here we found the traditional aamras recipe for you. Click here for the recipe.





Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023, everyone!