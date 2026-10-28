Rooted in age-old rituals and traditions, the Karwa Chauth festival involves observing a nirjala (waterless) fast from sunrise until moonrise. Throughout the day, women abstain from both food and water.





Traditionally, the fast begins before sunrise with sargi - a pre-dawn meal consisting of foods such as fruits, nuts, pheni (a type of vermicelli) and mathri (a savoury snack). This meal helps women sustain their energy levels throughout the day.





Many women wonder whether they can consume tea or coffee while observing the Karwa Chauth fast. Since it is traditionally a waterless fast, customs and beliefs permit neither tea nor coffee. However, there are many women who consume the beverages before the fast and right after evening prayer (katha). There are also some women who choose to drink tea or coffee during the fast for hydration, energy or health reasons.

But Is It A Good Idea To Have Tea Or Coffee During Karwa Chauth?

Beyond religious customs, health experts advise against consuming tea or coffee on an empty stomach. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar notes that doing so can lead to acidity and digestive discomfort.





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Why Should You Avoid Tea And Coffee During The Karwa Chauth Fast?

Tea and coffee are generally avoided during the Karwa Chauth fast because tea contains tannins and coffee contains caffeine. Consuming these beverages on an empty stomach may trigger issues such as acidity, heartburn, dehydration and headaches.





According to Dr Snehal Adsule, caffeine is one of the primary reasons behind problems such as acidity and nausea during fasting. While caffeine may improve alertness, it also stimulates the production of stomach acid. When consumed on an empty stomach, this excess acid can cause abdominal pain, bloating and, in severe cases, vomiting.

Traditional Rules And Modern Practices

According to tradition, those observing the fast refrain from consuming water or any other liquid from sunrise until moonrise.





However, in certain situations, these practices may be modified. For example, women who are unwell or have specific health concerns may consume water, juice, tea or coffee after consulting family elders or following medical advice. Even then, health experts recommend avoiding tea or coffee on an empty stomach and opting for healthier, hydrating drinks.





Tea and coffee also contain caffeine, which acts as a diuretic. This may increase urination and contribute to dehydration during a prolonged fast.





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How To Break The Karwa Chauth Fast

When breaking your Karwa Chauth fast, it is important to proceed gradually. After sighting the moon, avoid consuming tea or coffee immediately. Instead, begin with water, coconut water, lassi or fresh juice to help rehydrate the body. Once hydrated, you can move on to a balanced meal.