The Karwa Chauth fast holds special significance for married women and is observed for the good health and longevity of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 29, and preparations for the occasion are already in full swing. It is a nirjala (waterless) fast that begins before sunrise with sargi, a traditional pre-dawn meal that plays an important role in helping women sustain themselves throughout the day.

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A well-planned sargi provides the nutrients and energy needed to endure the long fast without food or water. It can also help reduce feelings of weakness and fatigue during the day. If you are observing the fast this year, here are some foods you can include in your sargi platter to stay energised.





ALSo READ | 5 Food Traditions And Customs That Make Karwa Chauth Special

What Should A Sargi Platter Consist Of?

Karwa Chauth is a waterless fast that begins before sunrise and ends after moonrise. Therefore, your sargi platter should be balanced and include foods rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and other essential nutrients. Without proper nourishment, energy levels may dip during the day, leaving you feeling tired and weak. Including the right foods in your sargi can help you stay comfortable and active throughout the fast.

Add These 6 Healthy Foods To Stay Full And Hydrated

1. Dry Fruits

Almonds, pistachios, cashews and walnuts are excellent additions to your sargi platter. Soaked almonds and walnuts are rich in healthy fats, protein and fibre, which help keep you full for longer and support sustained energy levels throughout the day.

2. Fresh Fruits

Fruits such as apples, bananas, guavas, papayas and pomegranates can be included in your sargi. They provide water, fibre, vitamins and natural sugars that help maintain energy levels while supporting digestion. You can also combine different fruits to make a wholesome fruit bowl.

3. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a refreshing addition to sargi. Rich in electrolytes, it helps support hydration and may help reduce fatigue during the day. Its cooling properties can also help soothe the stomach and minimise discomfort such as acidity or bloating.

4. Protein-Rich Foods

Paneer parathas or cheelas made with moong dal or besan are excellent choices for sargi. These foods are rich in protein and help keep hunger at bay for longer, making it easier to manage the day-long fast.

5. Lassi Or Buttermilk

Including lassi or buttermilk in your sargi is a good way to start the day. Both beverages can help keep you refreshed and energised. If opting for lassi, avoid making it too thick. Buttermilk is lighter and may help keep the stomach cool while reducing the chances of acidity and digestive discomfort.

6. Smoothies Or Fresh Juices

Nutritious smoothies and freshly prepared fruit juices can also be part of your sargi meal. They help provide hydration along with essential vitamins and minerals. For the healthiest option, prepare juices at home using fresh fruits and avoid adding excess sugar.





Important Tip

Avoid deep-fried, overly spicy or heavily sautéed foods during sargi, as they may increase thirst and cause digestive discomfort, including acidity, during the fast.