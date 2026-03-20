Navratri holds deep spiritual significance in India. While the festival occurs four times a year-two of which are observed as Gupt Navratri-it is Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri that are celebrated most widely. Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms.





During these nine days, devotees express their faith by observing a fast. The fasting rules may vary slightly from region to region, but the core principle remains the same: eating light, pure, and Sattvic food. Most people consume fruits, dairy products, and fasting-friendly ingredients such as sabudana, kuttu, and singhara flour. However, confusion often arises when it comes to spices-what can be used and what must be avoided.





Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Vegetables You Can Eat While Fasting

What Is Sattvic Food?

A Sattvic diet focuses on foods that are fresh, natural, and easy to digest. It is believed to keep the body light and the mind calm. Fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, curd, nuts, and mild seasonings are all part of this diet. During fasting, foods that are overly spicy, pungent, or heavily processed are avoided, as they are thought to disturb the body's balance and digestion.





Spices used during Navratri fasting should enhance flavour gently without adding excessive heat or heaviness.

Spices You Can Use During Navratri Fasting

Sendha Namak (Rock Salt)

Rock salt replaces regular table salt during Navratri. It is unprocessed and considered pure, making it suitable for fasting meals.

Cumin (Jeera)

Cumin is a commonly used Sattvic spice. It adds warmth and depth to dishes and is known to aid digestion. Roasted cumin powder can also be sprinkled over fruits or curd.





Also Read: A 9-Day High-Protein Meal Plan For Chaitra Navratri 2026 To Keep You Full If You're Fasting

Black Pepper (Kali Mirch)

Black pepper is used instead of red chilli powder. It adds mild heat and helps improve digestion without being too harsh.

Green Cardamom (Elaichi)

Cardamom is widely used in fasting sweets, teas, and desserts. Its gentle aroma and refreshing taste make it ideal for Navratri recipes.

Cinnamon (Dalchini)

Cinnamon can be used in small quantities during fasting. It works well in herbal teas and desserts and adds a natural sweetness along with warmth.

Spices To Avoid During Navratri Fasting

Fenugreek (Methi)

Fenugreek seeds are generally avoided during Navratri fasting. They are considered heating in nature and too strong for a Sattvic diet, which focuses on light and easily digestible foods.

Asafoetida (Hing)

Most commercially available hing contains wheat flour, making it unsuitable for fasting.

Mustard Seeds (Rai)

Mustard seeds are considered too strong and heating for a fasting diet.

Red Chilli Powder (Lal Mirch)

Red chilli powder is avoided due to its intense heat, which goes against the principles of light and balanced eating.





By choosing the right spices and keeping meals simple, devotees can honour the spiritual essence of Chaitra Navratri while still enjoying flavourful food. Eating mindfully during the fast helps maintain both physical well-being and inner calm.