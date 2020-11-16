Chhath Puja 2020: Date, Time And A Complete Meal Plan For Chhath Puja Celebration

Highlights This year, Chhath Puja starts on 18th November and ends on 21st November

The devotees worship Sun God for a span of 4 days

Kheer, thekua and fruits play an important role in the puja rituals

The season of festivities is on an all-time high. After marking Diwali and Bhai Dooj, several parts of India is all set to celebrate Chhath Puja or Chhath Parva. It is a 4-day festival, majorly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. The devotees worship Sun God for a span of 4 days, following different rituals each day. The fourth and final day of the festival holds the greatest significance where people pay homage (arghya) to the rising sun and break a 36-hour-long nirjala fast. This festival is also referred to as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi.





Chhath Puja 2020: Date, Time And Tithi:

This year, the celebration starts on 18th November 2020 and culminates on 21st November, 2020.





Sunrise and sunset Muhurat for 4 days:

Day 1- Chaturthi (Nahay Khay)





Sun rise: 06:45 am





Sunset: 05:25 pm





Day 2- Panchami (Lohanda and Kharna)





Sun rise: 06:46 am





Sunset: 05:25 pm





Day 3- Shashthi (Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya)





Sun rise: 06:47 am





Sunset: 05:25 pm





Day 4- Saptami (Usha Arghya, Parana Day)





Sun rise: 06:48 am





Sunset: 05:24 pm





(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)





Fasting And Food Rituals Of Chhath Puja:

As per rituals, people who observe Chhath Puja fast for the whole day and take one meal after performing puja. However, the third day fasting continues night-long till the devotees pray the rising sun on the fourth and the final day.

Kheer, thekua and fruits play an important role in the puja rituals. These four days, people eat vegetarian dishes, cooked without salt, onion and garlic, signifying the purity of the food.





Here's A Complete Meal Plan For Chhath Puja Celebration:

Poori:

The most traditional meal during this festival includes poori made with atta. It is generally accompanied by a sabzi, kheer and green chana by the side. Click here for the recipe.





Kaddu Ki Sabzi:

A must-have main course along with poori, it is a simple semi-gravy based curry, made with pumpkin, rock salt and ghee. Click here for the recipe.





Kheer:

Popularly called Rasiyaw (or Rasia), this kheer recipe includes jaggery instead of sugar. All you need to do is, mix rice and milk with jaggery and prepare a yummy bowl of dessert in no time. You may also add some dry fruits in it. Click here for the recipe.





Green Chana Masala:

Chhath ka khana is just not complete without some green chana by the side. All you need to do is soak some green chana overnight, and saute it with some rock salt, cumin and green chilli.





Happy Chhath Puja 2020, everyone!





