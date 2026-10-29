In India, the month of Kartik is marked by several important festivals, and Chhath Puja holds a special place among them. Celebrated after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja is observed with great devotion, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and several other parts of the country. This four-day festival is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, who are worshipped for prosperity, well-being and happiness. If you are planning to observe the festival or simply wish to learn more about it, here are the dates and timings for Chhath Puja 2026.

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Chhath Puja 2026: Dates And Puja Timings

Day 1: Nahay Khay

Date: 13 November 2026 (Friday)

Tithi: Chaturthi

Sunrise: 6:17 am

Sunset: 5:50 pm

Day 2: Lohanda And Kharna

Date: 14 November 2026 (Saturday)

Tithi: Panchami

Sunrise: 6:18 am

Sunset: 5:50 pm

Day 3: Chhath Puja And Sandhya Arghya

Date: 15 November 2026 (Sunday)

Tithi: Shashthi

Sunrise: 6:18 am

Sunset: 5:50 pm

Day 4: Usha Arghya And Parana

Date: 16 November 2026 (Monday)

Tithi: Saptami

Sunrise: 6:19 am

Sunset: 5:50 pm

Source: Drik Panchang

6 Traditional Recipes For Chhath Puja

1. Thekua

No Chhath celebration feels complete without Thekua, the festival's most cherished offering. Made with whole wheat flour, jaggery and ghee, this traditional sweet has a rich flavour and crisp texture. Each piece is carefully shaped by hand and fried until golden, making it a true symbol of the festival.

2. Kaddu Bhaat

Kaddu Bhaat is a simple yet beloved Chhath dish made with rice and sweet pumpkin. Lightly spiced and easy to digest, it offers a comforting balance of flavours. This wholesome meal holds deep cultural significance and is often enjoyed before the main rituals begin.





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3. Chana Ghugni

Prepared with soaked black gram and mild spices, Chana Ghugni is a nutritious addition to the Chhath feast. Its earthy flavour pairs wonderfully with puris or rotis. The dish is often shared with family and neighbours, reflecting the spirit of togetherness associated with the festival.

4. Aloo Ki Sabzi

This traditional potato curry is prepared without onion or garlic and flavoured with cumin, ginger and mild spices. Light yet satisfying, it pairs perfectly with puris. Its simple and comforting taste makes it a staple of Chhath celebrations.

5. Tikri (Rice Roti)

Tikri is a traditional rice-flour flatbread commonly prepared during Chhath. With a soft centre and slightly crisp texture, it is often served with ghee or jaggery. Its simplicity and authentic flavour have made it a festive favourite for generations.

6. Poori

Hot, fluffy puris are an essential part of the Chhath thali. Made with wheat flour and fried until golden, they pair beautifully with sabzi and ghugni. Freshly prepared puris add warmth, flavour and festivity to the celebratory meal.





From sacred rituals and fasting traditions to time-honoured recipes such as Thekua and Kaddu Bhaat, Chhath Puja beautifully celebrates faith, gratitude and family togetherness, making it one of India's most cherished festivals.