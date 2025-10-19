No Indian celebration feels complete without a dish that brings everyone to the table - and biryani does exactly that. For Diwali, when the air is filled with the scent of sweets and fried snacks, a fragrant pot of biryani adds just the right touch of grandeur. While some foodies may disagree, vegetarian biryanis have their own type of charm. It's all about finding the right options. Whether you're hosting a grand dinner or a cosy get-together, we have compiled a list of veg biryanis that will make your Diwali feast feel festive, flavourful and truly special.

10 Regal Veg Biryani Options For Your Diwali Party

1. Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

This veg biryani is a crowd-pleaser that never goes out of style. The mix of long-grain rice, spiced vegetables, saffron and fried onions creates a beautiful balance of flavour and aroma. Each layer feels rich yet comforting. It's the kind of biryani that will instantly make your Diwali table look grand. It's easily available at many restaurants, too, so you can order it online.

2. Lucknowi Nawabi Biryani

This biryani is all about subtle flavours and silky textures. The rice is lightly scented with saffron and rose water, while the vegetables are cooked in a mild yoghurt base. It's less spicy than the Hyderabadi version but feels elegant and smooth. Don't forget to pair it with raita.

3. Shahi Paneer Biryani

Paneer lovers will enjoy this delight that brings saffron-scented rice and rich shahi paneer curry together. The soft cubes of paneer soak up the spices beautifully. What makes this veg biryani stand out is its creamy texture and mild sweetness from the nuts and raisins. It feels indulgent without being too heavy.

4. Kashmiri Biryani

Want a veg biryani that's undeniably memorable? Opt for Kashmiri biryani. It features saffron rice mixed with lightly spiced vegetables, nuts and dried fruits. The result is a sweet-savoury flavour that's unique and festive. It's a great option for those who like something aromatic but not overly spicy.

5. Mughlai Veg Biryani

Rich, ghee-laden and layered with mild spices, this biryani has a distinct royal touch. The rice is cooked with cream and saffron for a luxurious feel. It has hints of cardamom, fried onions and nuts, which you are sure to relish. It's the kind of dish that says, "Happy Diwali" indeed!

6. Jackfruit (Kathal) Biryani

For those who like something hearty, kathal biryani is a great pick. The jackfruit gives it a meaty texture and absorbs the masalas beautifully. It's flavourful, filling and a total surprise for anyone trying it for the first time. This veg biryani is an ideal choice when you want a vegetarian dish with real depth.

7. Subz Dum Pukht Biryani

This veg biryani is a classic treat that never disappoints. Seasonal vegetables are layered with aromatic rice and slow-cooked under a sealed dum for that signature fragrance. The flavours are well-balanced and every grain of rice feels infused with yumminess. It's a wholesome and elegant option for a Diwali spread. Get it via a food delivery app if you can't cook it at home.

8. Soya Chaap Biryani

This fusion veg biryani has a rich, satisfying bite to it thanks to marinated soya chaap pieces layered with rice. The chaap soaks up the masalas, giving every spoonful a deep, smoky flavour. It's perfect for guests who enjoy bold, meat-like textures in vegetarian form.

9. Paneer Tikka Biryani

If you love paneer tikka, this biryani takes it to another level. The smoky grilled paneer pieces add an exciting contrast to the soft, fragrant rice. Every bite is a mix of spice, char and creaminess. It's vibrant, filling and sure to be a hit at any Diwali dinner.





10. Mushroom Makhani Biryani

This veg biryani presents a rich and flavourful mix of mushrooms cooked in creamy makhani sauce with saffron rice. It has a buttery consistency that makes it irresistible. The mushrooms provide an earthy flavour that pairs beautifully with the richness of the rice. It's a great vegetarian alternative for a special occasion.





Happy Diwali 2025!

