Eid is a time for celebration, family, and sharing good food. It is the one occasion when everyone gathers around the table to enjoy familiar flavours and festive favourites. Among all Eid dishes, biryani holds a special place. Its rich aroma, warm spices, and comforting taste make it a must-have for many households.





That said, biryani often has a reputation for being time-consuming. Many people believe it needs hours of preparation, multiple steps, and constant attention. During Eid, when there is already so much to plan and prepare, this can feel overwhelming. The good news is that you can make delicious biryani in just 30 minutes without losing flavour or texture.





These quick biryani recipes are perfect for last-minute cooking, smaller gatherings, or when you want something festive without spending the whole day in the kitchen. Simple ingredients, smart techniques, and a little planning can give you impressive results. Here are six easy biryanis that are ideal for your Eid menu.

Try These Easy Biryanis At Home:

Moti Biryani

Moti biryani is made using small minced chicken balls cooked with rice and spices. These soft chicken "motis" soak up the flavours beautifully, giving the dish a rich and satisfying taste. It feels special and different while still being easy to prepare. Click here for recipe

Hariyali Chicken Biryani

This biryani is known for its fresh green colour and light flavour. A paste made with coriander, mint, and mild spices coats the chicken and rice, creating a fragrant and refreshing dish. It is perfect if you want something festive but not too heavy. Click here for recipe

One-Pot Chicken Biryani

As the name suggests, this biryani is cooked in just one pot. Chicken, rice, and spices are cooked together, saving both time and effort. It is a great option when you want minimal washing up without compromising on taste. Click here for recipe

Degi Biryani

Degi biryani is usually slow-cooked, but it can be simplified for a quicker version. With bold spices and a strong aroma, this biryani still delivers depth of flavour even when prepared in less time. It is ideal for those who enjoy slightly spicy food. Click here for recipe

Mutton Mandi Biryani

Inspired by Middle Eastern flavours, this biryani uses tender mutton and gently spiced rice. It is lighter on oil but rich in taste, making it a great choice for a balanced Eid meal. Click here for recipe

Chicken Keema Biryani

Chicken keema biryani is one of the fastest options. Minced chicken cooks quickly and blends well with spices and rice. It is hearty, comforting, and perfect when time is limited. Click here for recipe





These quick biryani recipes prove that festive cooking does not have to be stressful. With the right approach, you can serve flavourful biryani and still enjoy Eid with your loved ones-without spending hours in the kitchen.