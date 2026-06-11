Zomato is known for its informal social media and marketing style, often drawing on the latest trends and colloquial language. However, the company has clarified that a recent viral notification screenshot, linked to the ongoing 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy, is fake.





The fake Zomato notification circulating on social media reads, "Biryani bhejdu? Rs 370 ki hai bas."











Calling it fake, Zomato issued an "important clarification" through its official social media handles, stating, "Biryani is dinner, not consent. The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it."











Several social media users supported Zomato, while also sharing their views on the controversy.





One wrote, "Say it louder for the people at the back."





Another added, "You can't put a price on consent."





"Being a regular Zomato user, I didn't get any such notifications, so it's definitely fake," a user said.





One noted, "Silence is better than moment marketing sometimes."





Another said, "A business with ethics >."





A user wrote, "Sharing food with someone was never about getting a green light."





For the unversed, the controversy stems from a video clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show that went viral and received heavy backlash.





In the clip, a 22-year-old audience member named Himanshu Jangra spoke about a dating experience and implied that spending Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to something in return - a remark widely understood as a reference to physical intimacy. The video was later deleted, and More also issued an apology. Amid mounting backlash, Jangra's employer, Starvik Design, terminated his employment.





As the controversy spread widely online, many social media users, including prominent influencers, weighed in on the incident, criticising Jangra, More, and what they described as the normalisation of objectification of women.