In India, festivals are all about good vibes and even better food. With Holi around the corner, preparations are in full swing. And let us be honest - Holi is not complete without Gujiya. That crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside bite of sweetness is what makes the festival even more special. But making Gujiya at home is not always smooth sailing. If the dough is off or the filling is not right, it can ruin the whole batch. Sometimes Gujiya turns out hard or even bursts while frying, and it usually comes down to a few simple mistakes. Here are the six most common ones to avoid if you want perfect Gujiya this Holi.





Here Are 6 Common Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Gujiya:

1. Not Kneading The Flour Properly

The crispiness of Gujiya depends on how well you knead the flour. If the dough is not mixed properly, the outer layer will not have that perfect crunch. Always add ghee or oil in proportion to the flour. The trick is to mix enough ghee or oil so that the flour holds its shape when pressed in your hand. If you skip this step or get the balance wrong, the Gujiya will turn out soft and lose that signature crispiness.

How To Knead The Dough Perfectly:





Use 2-3 tablespoons of ghee for every cup of flour.





Rub the flour and ghee between your palms until it forms a crumbly texture.





Add water or milk gradually until the dough holds together without sticking.





Knead until the dough is smooth but firm.

2. Using Too Much or Too Little Water

Water control is crucial when kneading Gujiya dough. Too much water makes the dough too soft, making it tricky to shape and fry. On the other hand, if the dough is too hard, the Gujiya can crack while frying. Add water slowly and adjust as you go. For better texture, try using milk instead of water - it gives the dough a richer taste and a softer texture without losing structure.





Tips For Using The Right Amount Of Water:





Add water in small amounts while kneading.





The dough should be firm yet soft enough to roll without breaking.





If the dough feels sticky, add a little more flour.





Milk adds extra flavour and softness-try replacing water with milk for richer Gujiya.

3. Skipping The Resting Time

Once the dough is kneaded, it needs time to rest. Skipping this step is a recipe for disaster. Resting the dough allows it to relax and develop elasticity, making it easier to roll without breaking. If you rush this step, the dough might crack or become too stiff, affecting both texture and taste. Give it at least 20-30 minutes to rest before rolling.





Why Resting The Dough Is Important:





Resting allows the gluten to develop, making the dough stretchier.





It prevents the dough from cracking while shaping.





Covered dough stays moist and soft, making it easier to handle.





Well-rested dough gives Gujiya a smoother, more even texture.

4. Not Covering The Dough

After kneading the dough, always cover it with a damp cloth. This prevents the dough from drying out, which can lead to cracks while rolling or frying. The same goes for shaped Gujiya-cover them with a damp cloth until they are ready to fry. If the dough dries out, the Gujiya will lose its soft, flaky texture.





How To Keep Dough Moist:





Cover the dough with a damp kitchen towel.





Do not leave shaped Gujiya exposed for too long.





If the dough starts drying out, sprinkle a little water and knead again.





Keep the dough covered while frying to avoid moisture loss.

5. Using Stale Khoya For The Filling

The filling is the heart of a good Gujiya, and stale khoya can ruin the flavour. Always check the khoya before using it-it should be fresh, white, and grainy, not sour or yellow. Fry the khoya for a few minutes before using it to remove any excess moisture. But do not overcook it, or it will lose its softness and taste. Fresh, properly cooked khoya ensures that the Gujiya stays tasty even after storage.





Best Way To Prepare Khoya For Gujiya:





Use fresh khoya with a white, soft texture.





Fry khoya on low heat for 3-4 minutes.





Avoid browning the khoya-it should remain soft and grainy.





Add sugar, cardamom, and nuts for extra flavour.

6. Frying At The Wrong Temperature

Frying Gujiya requires patience and the right temperature. Heat the oil or ghee on high, but once you add the Gujiya, lower the flame to medium or low. This allows them to cook evenly without burning. If you fry them on high heat, they will brown quickly on the outside but remain raw inside. Low, steady frying gives that perfect golden-brown colour and even cooking.





How To Fry Gujiya Perfectly:





Heat oil or ghee until moderately hot (around 170 Degree).





Test the oil by dropping a small piece of dough-it should sizzle but not brown immediately.





Fry Gujiya in small batches to maintain even temperature.





Turn Gujiya occasionally for uniform browning.

Pro Tips To Make The Best Gujiya

Use a Gujiya mould to get even shapes.





Seal the edges properly to avoid bursting while frying.





Add chopped dry fruits to the filling for extra crunch.





Store Gujiya in an airtight container to keep them crisp.

This Holi, avoid these mistakes, follow these tips, and make Gujiya that is crispy, soft, and delicious every single time.

Happy Holi 2025!