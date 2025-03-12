Holi is just around the corner, and you know what that means! It's time to devour some delicious homemade gujiyas. These golden, crescent-shaped delights are a staple in Indian household during the festival of colours, bringing a sweet crunch to the celebrations. But let's be honest, nothing beats the perfectly crispy, flaky gujiya you get from a halwai. If you have ever wondered how to achieve that next-level crunch at home, you're in luck! Here are 5 ways to make gujiyas crispier.





Here Are 5 Quick Ways To Make Gujiyas Crispier

Making gujiyas extra crispy is not that difficult. Follow these simple tips to make your gujiyas just like a halwai.

1. Use Sooji Or Rice Flour

For an extra crispy outer shell, don't just rely on all-purpose flour (maida). Adding a small amount of sooji or rice flour can do wonders. Sooji adds a delicate, grainy crunch, while rice flour makes the shell lighter and crisper. For a good ratio, take 3 parts of all-purpose flour to one part of sooji or rice flour. This simple change will give your gujiya a perfect and crispy texture.

2. Use The Right Amount Of Ghee

Ghee is the magic ingredient that makes your gujiya will be crispy or hard. However, the trick is in the proportion. If you're using too much ghee, then it'll make the gujiyas crumbly. If less, then the gujiyas will be tough. Ideally, use 2 tablespoons of ghee per cup of flour. Rub the ghee into the flour with your fingers until it forms a breadcrumb-like texture. This will ensure your gujiyas are crispy for days.

3. Get The Right Thickness

The thickness of your gujiya shell also plays a major role in crispiness. If the dough is too thick, the gujiya will be doughy instead of crunchy. If it's too thin, it may break while frying. Make sure you keep the thickness of gujiya shell around 2-3 mm. This would ensure it is crisp up beautifully but is also strong enough to hold the filling. Also, make sure you don't roll the dough too many times as it might become chewy later.

4. Double Fry for Extra Crunch

Want a sure shot way to get next-level crispiness? Try the double-fry method! First, fry the gujiya on low heat until lightly golden, then take them out and let them sit for 5-10 minutes. Next, refry them on medium heat until they turn deep golden brown. This will remove excess moisture from the dough, making the shell extra crispy and giving it that halwai-style crunch.

5. Choose The Right Temperature

The temperature of the oil makes all the difference between a crispy and a soggy gujiya. Never fry on high heat, as the outer layer will brown too quickly while the inside stays undercooked. Instead, start frying on low heat and then gradually increase to medium heat. This slow frying process ensures a crunchy, evenly cooked shell that doesn't absorb much oil.





