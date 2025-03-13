Soft and fluffy Malpua is a delightful treat enjoyed across India. This popular dessert is prepared on various special occasions and is especially famous in Odisha, West Bengal, and Nepal. Whether offered in worship or served during festivals, Malpua holds a special place in Indian households.





As Holi approaches, Indian homes are filled with the aroma of traditional sweet and savoury dishes, and Malpua is one of them. Unlike Gujiya or other sweets, Malpua has a distinct taste. Made with flour and dipped in sugar syrup, it is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. However, making this classic dessert perfectly requires some skill. If you want to prepare flawless Malpua for Holi this year, here are some useful tips for you.





What Is Malpua Made Of?

Malpua is a traditional Indian sweet prepared using wheat flour. A circular batter disc is fried in oil or ghee, dipped in sugar syrup, and garnished with dry fruits before serving. In some regions, it is also paired with rabri for extra richness. Variations of Malpua include versions made with maida (refined flour), ragi, or other ingredients.

5 Tips to Make Perfect Malpua

1. Prepare the Batter

To make Malpua, start by preparing the batter. In a bowl, mix refined flour with semolina, khoya, and milk to create a smooth consistency. If preferred, you can use wheat flour instead of refined flour. Some people also substitute water for milk, but using milk gives the batter a creamier texture.

2. Let the Batter Rest

Once the batter is ready, let it rest for 1 to 2 hours. This step is crucial, as soaking allows the semolina to swell, altering the batter's consistency. If the batter thickens too much after resting, adjust it by adding a little milk.

3. Add Dry Fruits

To enhance the flavour and texture of Malpua, mix in chopped almonds and cashews before frying. This will add a delicious crunch and elevate its taste.

4. Use Baking Soda for a Soft Texture

For soft and fluffy Malpua, add a pinch of baking soda to the batter. After adding all the ingredients, whisk the batter well to incorporate air, which helps achieve the perfect texture.

5. Fry to Perfection

Heat oil or ghee in a pan. Pour a ladleful of batter into the centre in a circular shape. Fry on low to medium heat until golden brown. Once cooked, dip the Malpua in sugar syrup and serve hot.





Enjoy Malpua This Holi!





Now that you know all the pro tips for making the perfect Malpua, get ready to enjoy this delicious treat with your loved ones this Holi!