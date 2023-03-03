Holi is one of the most fun festivals in India. It is a time for people to come together and celebrate with colours, water, and lots of food and drinks. The Holi feast is as colourful as the festival itself. To make the festival better, hotels and restaurants across the country organise special events and offer special menus and getaway packages. From themed parties to live music performances, Holi events have something for everyone, and let's not forget some lip-smacking foods and drinks too. But if you plan to celebrate at home with your loved ones, you can avail of many food delivery and special hampers options too.





Let's check out some of the best Holi events and food offers in India, to let you get into the festive spirit.

Holi 2023 Events And Foods Offers In India:

Holi in Delhi

Westin Sohna And Spa

Enjoy a holistic Holi getaway in an oasis of serenity, as Westin Sohna and Spa organises a Holi celebration with organic colours and good food. The chefs at the resort have specially designed a Holi-themed spread with a cocktail bar that will be serving artisanal-themed cocktails for you to luxuriate. There is also a designated kid's venue with child-centric activities for the young ones. After an eventful day of fun and frolic, splurge on an evening high-tea spread.

The Holi getaway package includes a 1-night stay for 8th March, inclusive of a breakfast buffet and the Holi celebration from 12 pm until 4 pm. The package pricing begins from INR 30,000 plus taxes per room.

Westin Sohna

The Ashok

This Holi, The Ashok is organising a Holi bash in collaboration with an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. The chefs at Ashok will be preparing delicious snacks and treats for the visitors and the NGO kids.





Where: Tea Lounge Greens, The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

When: March 6, 2023. 4.30 pm onwards





Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

This Holi gets a whole dose of opulence as Grand Hyatt Gurgaon offers a Drunch offering a vibrant range of culinary delights with free-flowing bubbles and vinos. Embark on a culinary journey with a Pan-Asian live buffet along with Chef interactive counters offering epicurean delights like Make Your own Sushi, Chat counters, Live pasta counters, dim sums among others

.

Expertly curated by Chef Herwig and his team, this Holi Drunch is sure to help you relax and fill your palate with a burst of exquisite flavours from across Indian, Western and Asian cultures





Date: 8th March 2023

Time: 5PM - 10PM

Venue: Maison Maiya





Molecule

Enjoy the spirits of Holi at Molecule outlets all across Delhi. They have curated a special Holi menu with thematic cocktails like Paan barfi, Thandai along with special food items like Colourful Salad, Rainbow poppers, Motichoor cheesecake etc. The special dishes will be served from 4th to 8th March from 12 noon till 12.45 am at all the outlets located in Noida, Green Park and Gurugram.

Holi-special thandai at Molecule

Cafe Delhi Heights

Vikrant Batra founder of Cafe Delhi Heights says, It is important to celebrate each festival as festivals are the occasion that binds people together. At Cafe Delhi Heights, one can enjoy complimentary Gujiyas and Thandais created specially and will be served to all the guests on the 7th and 8th, from 12 noon to 12.30 am, without any charge.





Where: All across Cafe Delhi Heights outlets in Delhi-NCR





Honey & Dough

Enjoy the special colourful Pinata Cake & Colourful Holi bars for the occasion. Also, one can buy Holi hampers for the gifting purpose that has Gulaals, Cake, chocolate bars and water guns in it,





Available till 10th March at all Honey & Dough outlets in Delhi-NCR





Khubani

Phoolon Ko Holi is the way to go at Khubani located at Andaz Hotel Aerocity. Khubani is known for its royal celebrations, and the restaurant is up to celebrating Holi with flowers. Indulge in love, happiness, thematic food, and thematic music with hands full of a variety of flowers, on the 7th and 8th of March.





Authentic Bites

Authentic Bites By Rhea Singh can add a touch of luxury to your Holi festivities. Their various handcrafted Cheese & Dips platters come with no added refined sugar, oil or preservatives. Treat your guests to these healthy and delicious platters. The creatively designed platters are also the perfect gift option for the host of the party you'll be attending. The best part is you can pre-order and have them delivered to your doorstep. Instagram: www.instagram.com/authenticbitesbyrheasingh/

Platter at Authentic Bites by Rhea Singh

Khoya

Their Holi special menu has handcrafted chandrakala gujia, thandai barfi, thandai powder, scrumptious mithai, and a selection of gourmet savouries to choose from. This artisanal menu is a perfect addition to enjoy at a colourful Holi party. The box of 9 chandrakala gujias is priced at Rs 1100 + taxes. Also available are exquisite gift hampers with an array of alternative options to choose from.











(Also Read: 5 Exciting Food And Drinks Festivals In Delhi-NCR That You Must Not Miss This Month)

Holi In Mumbai

Poco Loco Tapas & Bar

the Boho-Mexican-themed resto-bar outlets in Mumbai are organising a Holi Party on Tuesday, 7th March 2023. Known for its delicious Mexican cuisine, the restaurant is bringing together the best of both worlds with its Holi special brunch menu that is sure to tickle your taste buds. Poco Loco is also offering an elixir mix starting with their Thandai Rum Cocktail and Tres Leches Flavored Cocktail giving the classic Holi Thandai a perfect Mexican twist.





What - Poco Loco's Holi Celebrations

When - 7th March 2022

Time - 12:30 Pm To 4 Pm

Where - South Bombay & Khar



Holi In Bengaluru

JW Kitchen

JW Kitchen has designed a buffet that includes fun festival specials like the Gujiya, Puran Poli, Vada pav, Dahi bhalla, Ragda pattice, besides a wide selection of live counters with Grills and Sushis to make Holi an exciting day. The property also has a 15% discount on the buffet with a complimentary box of pastries for every woman diner.





When: 8th March 2023

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Time: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Price: Brunch Non-Alcoholic - INR 3000++

Brunch with Alcohol - INR 4250++

Brunch with Champagne - INR 5500++

Sheraton Grand

This Holi, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway has gone all out to make sure the celebration feels real. Feast, the all-day dining restaurant will be dressed up to reflect the true essence of this traditional Indian Spring festival. The brunch menu will feature an array of delicious Indian delicacies, including chaats, Chole Bhature, Tandoori kebabs, and Biryani, and a selection of Mithais such as Gujiya, Jalebi, and Puran Poli. A live chaat station to create your own chaats will be available to guests along with a variety of refreshing beverages, including traditional festival specials like Thandai. To add to this, there's a Women's Day special Discount of 25% for all women diners.





Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

When: March 8, 2023 (12.30 PM - 4 PM)

Price: INR 2400++ for Non-Alcoholic Brunch

INR 3400++ for Alcoholic Brunch

Sheraton Holi Brunch