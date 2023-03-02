Delhi is known for its vibrant culture and diverse cuisine, making it a food lover's paradise. March 2023 is set to be an exciting month for foodies and drink enthusiasts, with several festivals and events lined up throughout the city. These festivals offer a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Delhi, featuring a wide range of dishes and beverages from different regions of India and around the world. Whether you are a local resident or a tourist visiting Delhi, these upcoming food and drink festivals are not to be missed. We have compiled a list of some of the best events taking place in your city.





Also read: 5 Best Places In Delhi To Try Regional Cuisines

Here're 6 Food And Drinks Festivals In Delhi-NCR In March 2023:

1. The Gin Explorer's Club

A weekend filled with a host of gin cocktails, groovy music, and incredible experiences; this is a mythical paradise you won't ever forget. In a realm far from reality, Gin City invites you to a juniper-fuelled exploration where you sip, sway and revel in a land that goes beyond your wildest imagination! It's when the clock strikes #GinOClock! Let the magic comes out to play.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

When: 4th- 5th March 2023

2. Spring Food Festival

This month-long culinary extravaganza celebrates the flavours of the season using fresh, seasonal ingredients, and showcases the culinary skills of the restaurant's talented chefs. The festival will be a celebration of the best in food and drinks during lunch and dinner, with a variety of culinary offerings of delicious and innovative dishes to try. Every week different cuisines will be showcased, ranging from Tex-Mex, Mughlai to Oriental and Japanese.

Where: Reflex Bar Brewery, M3M International Financial Centre, Golf Course Ext Road, Sector-66, Gurugram

When: 5th March- 1st April 2023

Time: 12:30 pm to 12:30am

3. Great India Beer Fest

India's most popular beer festival offers the visitors the chance to enjoy all kinds of different beers, real ales and other exotic drinks with Delhi's best cuisines. It also provides an opportunity to explore the food of popular cafes, restaurants and food joints of the city. This fest is a perfect place for music lovers and beer connoisseurs.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

When: 10th-12th March 2023

Time: 6:30 am to 4:30 pm

4. Food & Sneaker's Street

Come join us at a place where foodies, sneakerheads, gamers, musicians, and graffiti artists come together to buy, trade, or sell sneakers and celebrate the rising sneaker culture in India with delicious food. Food & Sneaker's Street will be hosting the most iconic sneaker brands and emerging Indian street labels to engage and interact with street-style enthusiasts and the variety of food from different parts of the nation.

Where: Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, New Delhi

When: 25th-26th March 2023

5. Kite Flying and Hi-Tea - Haveli Dharampura

Fly kites at the rooftop of Haveli Dharampura along with a lavish 3 course Hi-Tea. It is breathtakingly beautiful to look at the sky covered with colourful kites from the Haveli rooftop, especially when a cool breeze takes them higher.

Where: Haveli Dharampura, New Delhi

When: 4th - 31st March 2023

Time: 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm

6. 38 Barracks

38 Barracks is a living room and balcony of a retired colonel who served in the army. And everything from food to decor, is suggestive of the military. Come and enjoy live singing with drinks and food in the heart of the city - Connaught Place. Their unlimited menu includes Thai spring roll, honey chilli potato and veg salt & pepper.

Where: 38 Barracks, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: 02nd - 31st March 2023