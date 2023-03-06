Holi 2023 is right around the corner. One of the primary festivals of the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated with much aplomb across the country especially in the Northern belt. During this festival, it is customary to put colours and gulaal on each other and also consume special Holi dishes. Thandai is one such refreshing drink that is typically prepared on Holi. Since it uses milk as an ingredient, it is important to keep a check on milk adulteration during the festive season. In light of this, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked states and Union Territories to deploy mobile testing vans to check milk quality.





As per a statement released on March 4, the FSSAI has asked states and UT's to keep a check on quality of milk and milk products, keeping in mind the high demand on Holi. Known as 'Food Safety on Wheels' (FSW) mobile food testing vans, there are around 168 of them currently available with the officers. FSSAI has requested the Commissioner of Food Safety of all states and UT's to carry out testing of at least 10 samples of milk and milk products on a daily basis.





Consumers are also being encouraged to get their milk and milk products tested through the FSW's closest to them. On-the-spot food testing can be conducted for various food products, including milk and milk products. "Tests for fats, solid-not-fat, protein, adulterants like added water, urea, sucrose, maltodexterine, and ammonium sulphate can be done through the Milk-o-Screen system installed at FSWs," stated FSSAI. The test has been made free of cost for now as it is believed it will help tighten vigilance against milk adulteration, and to make sure that the products available in the market are safe and pure.





