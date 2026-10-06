Karwa Chauth is one of the most widely observed festivals among married Hindu women. On this day, women observe a nirjala vrat (a fast without food or water) and pray for the health, happiness and long life of their husbands. The festival falls on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik and is also known as Karak Chaturthi.





Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great devotion across several North Indian states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Women fast from sunrise until moonrise and perform special rituals for the well-being of their families.





READ | 5 Healthy And Delicious Recipes For Your Karwa Chauth Special Spread

When Is Karwa Chauth 2026?

Karwa Chauth: Thursday, October 29, 2026





Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM





Duration: 1 hour 17 minutes





Karwa Chauth Fasting Time: 6:31 AM to 8:17 PM





Duration: 13 hours 46 minutes





Moonrise: 8:17 PM





Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 29, 2026, at 1:06 AM





Chaturthi Tithi Ends: October 29, 2026, at 10:09 PM





Source ( drikpanchang.com)





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Karwa Chauth Rituals And Traditions

The day begins before sunrise with the ritual of Sargi, a special meal traditionally prepared by mothers-in-law for married women observing the fast. After consuming Sargi, women abstain from food and water for the rest of the day.





Throughout the day, women dress in festive attire, wear traditional jewellery, adorn themselves with Solah Shringar (sixteen traditional adornments) and apply mehndi (henna). Special prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha for marital happiness and the well-being of the family.





In the evening, women gather for the Karwa Chauth puja. After moonrise, they view the moon through a sieve, offer water and prayers, and then break their fast. The occasion is often followed by a family meal featuring a variety of festive dishes.

5 Traditional Dishes To Prepare For Karwa Chauth

1. Puri

Puri is a festive favourite that is commonly prepared during Indian celebrations. For extra flavour and texture, add a little semolina (sooji), dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) and salt to the dough. Roll into small discs and deep-fry until golden and puffed.

2. Gobhi Aloo

This comforting combination of cauliflower and potatoes makes a delicious addition to the festive spread. Lightly fry the vegetables, then cook them with tomatoes and aromatic spices. Serve hot with freshly made puris.

3. Pindi Chole

Pindi Chole is rich, flavourful and perfect for special occasions. Boil chickpeas with whole spices, then cook them with tomatoes and traditional seasonings. A touch of anardana (dried pomegranate seeds) and fresh coriander enhances the flavour.

4. Paneer Makhani

Creamy and mildly spiced, Paneer Makhani is a crowd-pleaser. Soft paneer cubes are simmered in a velvety tomato-based gravy, creating a rich dish that pairs well with puri, naan or jeera rice.

5. Kheer

No festive feast feels complete without a traditional dessert. Kheer is made by slowly cooking rice in milk until creamy. Cardamom, saffron and sugar add flavour, while chopped nuts make it rich and indulgent.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2026!