Karwa Chauth, a significant festival for married women, falls on October 20 this year. As preparations for the day are in full swing, the markets are buzzing with activity. The festival involves fasting without water from sunrise to moonrise, during which married women pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The fast begins after Sargi, a pre-dawn meal at around 4 a.m., and continues until the evening when the fast is broken after offering Argh to the moon, followed by drinking water from the husband's hands.





After such a long day of fasting, the family gathers to enjoy a celebratory feast. However, indulging in fried or spicy foods after being hungry for an entire day can sometimes lead to stomach issues. To help you enjoy a healthy yet delicious spread after breaking your fast, here are 5 recipes that are nutritious and easy to digest.





Here Are 5 Healthy Recipes for Karwa Chauth 2024

1. Dahi Wali Toor Dal

This simple yet flavorful dal is made with toor dal (pigeon peas), curd, tomatoes, and mild spices. The addition of curd not only enhances the taste but also helps soothe the stomach and reduces spiciness, making it easier to digest after a long day of fasting. Pair it with jeera rice for a wholesome meal.





Click for the recipe

2. Palak Paneer

A nutritious dish made with spinach (palak) and paneer, this recipe is a great source of protein and essential vitamins. Prepared with minimal spices, tomatoes, and onions, it provides a light but filling option. To keep it healthier, skip the extra butter, cream, or ghee. Serve it with whole wheat roti for a balanced meal.





Click for the recipe

3. Cucumber Raita

A refreshing side dish, cucumber raita is an excellent choice to cool the stomach after breaking your fast. The high water content in cucumber helps rehydrate your body and provides relief from any acidity or digestive discomfort. If you prefer, you can swap cucumber for lauki (bottle gourd) for a variation.





Click for the recipe

4. Methi Laccha Paratha

Made with fenugreek leaves (methi), this flavorful paratha is packed with nutrients. It makes for a healthy alternative to traditional pooris and is an excellent source of fibre and iron. Pair it with your favourite curry or sabzi for a satisfying dinner.





Click for the recipe

5. Achari Paneer Pulao

A one-pot wonder, Achari Paneer Pulao is a delightful, flavorful dish made with paneer and aromatic spices. Rich in protein and essential nutrients, this quick and easy recipe can be prepared in just 20 minutes, making it perfect for your Karwa Chauth meal.





Click for the recipe





Enjoy these healthy and delicious recipes as you celebrate Karwa Chauth 2024! Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous festival!









