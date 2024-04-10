Chaitra Navratri 2024, which began on April 9, will come to an end soon. The devotees will be celebrating Ashtami and Navami on the eighth and ninth day of Navratri. Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Although Ashtami is celebrated across the country, special celebrations take place in states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar. The ninth day of this festival, Navami, commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, which is why it is also called Rama Navami. Aside from this, the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Read on to know the dates, time, significance and bhog recipes for Ashtami 2024.

When is Ashtami 2024? Ashtami Date And Puja Timings

This year, Chaitra Durgashtami falls on 16th April 2024.





Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:11 PM on April 15, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:23 PM on April 16, 2024





(Source: drikpanchang.com)





Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2024: This Healthy Navratri Meal Plan Has 15 Vrat-Friendly Recipes To Try

Puri, halwa and chane are served as the prasad in Ashtami.

Photo Credit: iStock

Significance of Chaitra Durgashtami 2024

On the 8th and 9th day of Chaitra Navratri, Hindus all over the country worship the young incarnation of Goddess Durga. The first thing that you do when you wake up in the morning on Ashtami is take a bath. Afterwards, clean the puja room and decorate it. Worship Goddess Durga using diyas, incense sticks, flowers, fruits and sweets. Once the puja is concluded, perform Kanya Pujan as per the rituals. Also known as Kanjak, on this, young girls are invited home and worshipped. They are provided with special pooja-related bhog – halwa, poori, chane, fruits, dry fruits and small gifts.





As per Drikpanchang, on Durga Ashtami, nine small pots are installed in the name of Goddess Durga and worshipped. Sandhi Puja – the holy time window of the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi – is also observed during Maha Ashtami.

Here are 5 Ashtami-Special Bhog Recipes:

1. Halwa

A classic desi dessert, halwa is one of the key foods served after Ashtami puja. Sooji (semolina) is roasted in ghee and mixed with sugar and sometimes milk. It is topped with chopped dry fruits like almonds and pistachios. Find the full recipe here.

2. Poori

Crispy and so delicious, poori is one of the most relished breads in India. This is why it is a must-have in Ashtami Bhog. Wheat flour is kneaded into a dough, made into balls, rolled out flat and deep-fried to golden perfection. Find the full recipe here.

3. Chane

Easy to make and full of spices, kale chane adds a flavourful balance of sweet and savoury to the Ashtami bhog thaali. It is paired with poori and halwa and served as a prasad during Navratri. Find the full recipe here.

4. Rosogulla

No meal is complete without the delicious rosogulla. Juicy and spongey fried balls soaked in sugar syrup, the best part about this dessert is that you can easily make them in your kitchen. Find the full recipe here.

5. Kheer

Creamy and delicious, kheer is a loved dessert across the country. The best part is you can make them healthier and with so many ingredients. Just don't forget to top it with chopped dry fruits and nuts! Click here for the full recipe.





Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2024: How To Make Vrat-Friendly Kuttu Paratha





Happy Durga Ashtami 2024!