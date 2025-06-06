We all, at some point in life, have been tempted by the latest ‘weight loss' trend. Be it an avocado toast, quinoa salads, or imported chia seeds that cost more than your monthly grocery bill. But while we are busy chasing exotic ingredients, we often forget the powerhouse foods that already exist in our own kitchens. Our grandparents consumed these foods regularly without the need for any fancy diet plan. These Indian superfoods are not only budget-friendly but also super effective to lose weight. They are packed with fibre, antioxidants, and plant-based protein that helps your body stay fit and light. Are you tired of all those fancy ingredients with unpronounceable names? Then say goodbye to them and say hello to some of our forgotten superfoods that can actually help you shed those extra kilos.





Here Are 6 Forgotten Indian Superfoods That Help In Weight Loss

1. Ragi (Finger Millet)

Ragi is gaining traction again and for good reason. As per a research paper published in 2013, ragi is rich in dietary fibre, calcium, and amino acids, which makes it perfect for weight loss and amazing for bone health. Since it digests slowly, it keeps you full for hours and reduces the urge to snack unnecessarily. It also has a naturally sweet taste, which means you don't need to add a ton of sugar when making dishes. Use it to make rotis, dosas, or even ragi mudde for a wholesome, filling meal. Here are some Ragi recipes that you can try at home.

2. Amaranth (Rajgira)

Rajgira is so much more than just a Navratri ingredient. In fact, it is packed with protein and essential micronutrients, amaranth keeps you full while helping you build lean muscle, which is important for fat loss. Plus, it's naturally gluten-free and easy to digest. You can have it in the form of rotis, and laddos, or even make some delicious tikkis out of it. It's a super grain that is extremely versatile. Find some easy and delicious recipes here.

3. Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Looking for a healthy snack you won't feel guilty about? Then turn to makhana for some healthy munching. Also known as fox nuts, makhanas are low in calories and high in antioxidants, which makes them a great alternative to fried snacks, as per a 2012 research paper. All you have to do is roast a handful of makhanas in ghee, sprinkle some chaat masala and you have made yourself a delicious mid-day fix. Here are some quick recipes to try with makhanas, perfect for your weight loss journey.

4. Horse Gram (Kulith Dal)

Not many people are aware of this, but Kulith dal is a fat-burning ingredient. Traditionally, it is eaten in rural parts of India. According to research published in 2014, horse gram is high in protein and fibre along with iron and polyphenols that help boost your metabolism. Thanks to its natural diuretic properties, consuming horse gram can improve digestion, which means less water retention. You can cook it as a thick dal, blend it into a rasam, or even make a wholesome soup from it. It's hearty, warming, and exactly what your weight-loss diet needs!

5. Kokum

Kokum isn't just an ingredient for your sol kadhi. This coastal ingredient, according to a research paper published in 2025, contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA), a natural compound known to reduce appetite and block fat storage. It also has cooling properties, making it great for summers when acidity and bloating are common. Use it in curries and chutneys, or just soak it and sip the water. Kokum is great for losing weight as it helps maintain digestion, prevent overeating, and adds a refreshing twist to your meals while being super light on calories. Click here to find some refreshing kokum drinks to enjoy for weight loss.

6. Bajra (Pearl Millet)

Bajra is an age-old winter favourite, but don't just consume it on cold days. This millet is rich in insoluble fibres and complex carbs that take longer to digest, meaning it keeps you full for hours and your hunger pangs at bay, as per a 2024 research paper. Moreover, it is also great for people struggling with diabetes or insulin resistance. Bajra roti paired with ghee and a simple sabzi, is not just comforting but also a fantastic weight loss meal. Click here if you want to make an easy, weight-loss breakfast using bajra.





So, add these ingredients to your weight loss diet and shed those extra kilos in the most hassle-free manner!